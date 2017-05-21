Being pro-choice is an example of narcissim.

From special snowflakes, who are offended by everything and can’t deal with other opinions, to those who blatantly disregard anything that doesn’t serve them and pout when they don’t get their way, it seems that narcissism is king.

I think it starts in childhood. These days, everyone gets a trophy. Just being present is enough to earn accolades. While there are some benefits to reducing competition — for example, the proverbial “last kid chosen” doesn’t suffer as much — the real world does reward those who do a better job.

When kids grow up always winning, even when they lose, they don’t learn how to be good losers (or good winners, for that matter). They also go into the workforce expecting to earn as much and receive the same benefits as folks who have put in twenty or thirty years of service. They can’t handle a tough boss and expect to be treated with kid gloves, but that’s not how the world works.

Kids who never learn to lose are also usually the ones whose parents believe they can do no wrong. They aren’t taught humility or how to treat others with respect, because those things don’t matter if only “I” matter.

Whatever the root causes, the effects of narcissism are devastating. Everyone is offended about everything, we can’t just “live and let live” or let anything go, we can’t deal with differences and we have no sense of community. It’s hard to make connections with others when we are completely focused on ourselves and we can become isolated, overly independent and unable to function in a group.

We’re only looking out for No. 1 so everyone else must fend for themselves. Social media has contributed to this, because it fosters a “look at me!” attitude in which we all want to show off or exaggerate our successes rather than just make and maintain connections with others.

In many ways, narcissism reflects a lack of accountability. If it’s all about me, I don’t have to answer to anyone — it only matters what I think. We see this reflected in the news all the time — just note the underlying theme of nearly every protest, march or meltdown, which is “I’m not getting my way, I’m unhappy about it and I’m going to pitch a fit so everyone knows how I feel.”

Some of the most polarizing political issues of our time are rooted in narcissism. Take abortion for example — a pro-choice stance is truly one of the most self-focused things imaginable. It says that feelings are the only thing that matter — the life of the unborn baby doesn’t matter, the opinion of the father doesn’t matter, the opinion of a family or a doctor doesn’t matter. All that matters is a woman’s feeling that her life would be inconvenienced by having a baby. A pro-life stance, on the other hand, in an inherent recognition that it’s not all about me, but about so much more.

Recent news has included some significant battles over free speech on college campuses. Liberal college students continue protesting and threatening violence over conservative speakers appearing on their campuses. Narcissism says that my opinion is all that matters and I have every right to shut you down if yours is different. Narcissism requires that we control every situation and it nullifies even constitutional rights if the voices are screaming loud enough. Woe unto our society that keeps allowing this to happen.

At the root, most narcissists are actually incredibly insecure; that’s why they can’t handle different opinions or accept correction, losses or not getting their way. They haven’t built confidence through perseverance or learned how to bounce back from letdowns.

Truly, in making everything all about us, we put ourselves on a pedestal. We’ve made ourselves a god. The pecking order is completely out of whack. We are so enthralled with ourselves that we put ourselves in the position that belongs to God alone.

There’s no simple fix for a society that has become so focused on the self. All we can do is teach our children humility, respect for others and allow them to see that life has ups and downs — sometimes we win, sometimes we lose and we need to do both with grace. We can be fully supportive cheerleaders for our kids without putting them on a pedestal from which they will never descend.

As 17th century Brit Benjamin Whichcote observed, “None are so empty as those who are full of themselves.” It must be lonely at the top.

Rebecca Horvath of Johnson City is a wife, mother and community activist. You can reach her at rebeccasjh@hotmail.com.