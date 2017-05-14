Finding ways to connect with those you disagree with

Of course, both sides of the debate made comments. One side pleaded for inclusivity and ignored religious concerns. Many on the other side did some “Bible thumping.” Neither side listened to the other.

Just recently, thorough review of a teacher’s actions in the Washington County School System resulted in an independent mediator’s recommendation for the teacher’s dismissal. The director of schools professionally followed that recommendation, but the Washington County Board of Education later overturned her decision. Do you think those with different perspectives had conversed with one another to constructively discuss each other’s perspective and listen to one another?

At a recent Town Hall meeting, U.S. Rep. Phil Roe, R-1st District, said in (so many words) that because a large majority of his constituents belonged to the same party, that’s was all that mattered. Where do we see in that statement that the congressman listens to other perspectives?

An activist organization that opposed the approval of Supreme Court Justice Gorsuch suggested that its members send postcards to our U.S. senators from Tennessee saying, “Shame on You.” How will that bring about future healthy discussion?

Our nation is polarized. Our nation is deeply divided. So is Washington County, the Tri-Cities area and the state of Tennessee. There is little civil discourse over major issues. Our personal ideologies take priority over the ability for many within our communities to work together for the common good.

People of color experience the effect of being ignored or trivialized. People of other faiths are fearful for their safety. Women’s wages are less than those of men, and some women face sexual harassment. The LGBT community is often demonized.

Only through storytelling and other means of civil discourse can progress be made to bring us together as a community being nurtured and nourished by the fundamental beliefs of this potentially great nation.

Fortunately, there are positive developments in our area. The local United Religions Initiative Circle has initiated events called, “Pathway to Peace through Storytelling,” in which four Muslims and four non-Muslims tell stories of religious experiences that brings us closer together.

In addition, in the Johnson City area, there are two groups that include both African-Americans and caucasians who are committed to do what they can to dismantle racism. Furthermore, other area organizations create a community atmosphere to nurture understanding and connectedness.

During this year’s “Celebration of Civility” at East Tennessee State University, the Student Government Association initiated a month-long emphasis. Included was a program with Bernice King, the daughter of Martin Luther King Jr. She gave examples in which people of different perspectives came together to have civil discourse in hopes of developing a greater understanding of each other. She included a story of an African-American and a member of the KKK who came together and resolved differences.

Nationally, there is a positive movement that is growing. It’s called “Civil Discourse.” The National Institute for Civil Discourse was established in May of 2011 after the tragic Tucson, Arizona shooting that killed six people and wounded 13 others, including former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords. At that time, all were participating in a “Congress on Your Corner” event, a fundamental act of democracy.

NICD is a non-partisan organization based at the University of Arizona that promotes healthy and civil political debate. It is devoted to the same principles that motivated Giffords, who believes that people with different values and political preferences can discuss their differences in a civil and productive manner.

Across the nation there are regional and local organizations being created to promote, encourage and develop programs of civil discourse. In the mountains of Western North Carolina, the Rural Southern Voice for Peace organization was founded to encourage civil discourse. It is located at the Celo Community in Yancey County.

In Gary, Indiana, the Gary Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with The Times Media Co., created “Community Civility Counts” in an effort to bring civility back into everyday interactions. The city of Gary embraced the effort. Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson officially declared April 13 as World Civility Day.

“You can be on different sides of an issue,” she said. “You can argue your point vociferously, but you can always be respectful and civil.”

In the Johnson City area, a small, committed group of concerned citizens is meeting to develop a model of Civil Discourse for our area. As the foundation for a program of civil discourse develops, those interested and hopeful for civil discourse will be encouraged to participate. The goal is that, over time, there is an overwhelming desire for civil discourse to be widely embraced and practiced by governmental entities and the general population.

The Rev. Edward Wolff of Jonesborough is a retired Lutheran minister and progressive activist.