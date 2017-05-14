Blame the FBI director's firing on the moon

Lunar events are believed to increase cases of mayhem and mischief, but Wednesday’s “Corn Planting Full Moon” impacted more than crime statistics. It also had a profound effect on politics.

How else can you explain President Trump’s firing of the director of the FBI? Trump’s timing for giving James Comey his walking papers (a day before meeting with two top Russian diplomats in the White House) became a talking point for Democrats, who allege the president is trying to tamper with the FBI’s investigation into possible ties between Moscow and members of his campaign team.

Comey’s dismissal also befuddled some top Republican leaders on Capitol Hill, including the two U.S. senators representing Tennessee. Sen. Lamar Alexander, who as chairman of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions will play a large role in amending the House version of Trump’s health care bill, said in an emailed statement it would have been easier to explain Comey’s firing “if the president had fired the FBI Director earlier when Senator (Chuck) Schumer and other Democrats said they’d lost confidence in Mr. Comey.”

Tennessee’s senior member of the Senate also said: “Given the timing, it’s imperative that the Senate, through its confirmation process, makes certain that the new FBI Director is a person of unquestioned integrity who can lead the FBI and can continue investigating Russian involvement in our elections.”

The chairman of the Senate’s Foreign Affairs Committee was also a bit dubious of the timing of Comey’s firing.

“While the case for removal of Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey laid out by Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein was thorough, his removal at this particular time will raise questions,” Sen. Bob Corker said in a news release.

Corker also said: “It is essential that ongoing investigations are fulsome and free of political interference until their completion, and it is imperative that President Trump nominate a well-respected and qualified individual to lead the bureau at this critical time.”

Do you notice a common theme being pushed in these two statements? You have to wonder who Alexander and Corker are trying to convince that nothing will derail the FBI’s investigation — their constituents or themselves?

On a day when rivals and pundits were calling his move “Nixonian,” Trump happily chatted with Henry Kissinger in the Oval Office. Yep, Trump had a photo-op with Nixon’s secretary of state. Either he is that brazen or his staff forgot to explain to the president exactly who Henry Kissinger is.

Later, Trump met with two top Russian officials who figure prominently in the FBI’s investigation into possible Russian tampering with the presidential election. The Washington press corps was not allowed into the meeting, but TASS (the official news service of the Kremlin) was given a White House photo-op. TASS posted a nice photo of a smiling Trump shaking hands with the Russian delegation on its website.

Blame it on the moon.

Robert Houk is Opinion page editor for the Johnson City Press. He can be reached at rhouk@johnsoncitypress.com.