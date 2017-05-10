When normal people do very bad things

At Dulles International Airport in Virginia, some ordinary people handcuffed a 5-year-old boy and kept him handcuffed in custody for hours. At the same airport, a Somali mother traveling with her two U.S. citizen children was not only threatened with deportation, but handcuffed and held for 20 hours without food.

At John F. Kennedy International Airport, a 65-year-old woman from Qatar on her way to visit her son, an Army sergeant stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, was held for 36 hours and denied the use of the wheelchair she needed.

Duties over for the day, these workers returned home to their families, their neighborhoods and went about their normal routines.

The parts of this that happened for sure were the inhumane acts at airports. The language about the otherwise normal lives of federal employees is speculation. Chris Edelson, assistant professor of government at American University’s School of Public Affairs, described this paradox for an article in The Baltimore Sun. He writes: “These are, in normal circumstances, people who likely treat their neighbors with kindness and do not intentionally seek to harm others. That is chilling, as it is a reminder that authoritarians have no trouble finding the people they need to carry out their acts of cruelty. They do not need special monsters; they can issue orders to otherwise unexceptional people who will carry them out dutifully.”

I came across Edelson’s language in a review of Elizabeth Minnich’s new book, “The Evil of Banality: On the Life and Death Importance of Thinking,” by Norman Stockwell in The Progressive magazine. Minnich writes, “It’s from the very small seed of just being inconsiderate. Thoughtlessness. When someone says, ‘Don’t be thoughtless,’ they mean ‘You’re not taking other people into consideration.’ ” Minnich’s book is an exhaustive treatise on the types of evil.

One type, of many, she calls “intensive evil,” like inhumane treatment of people by a small number at airports on the one day that Trump ordered his seven-nation Muslim ban. Another is the extreme “extensive evil,” which takes place over a long period of time and may engage thousands of willing participants, like the Holocaust.

A rush was put on the publication date of her book after the election of Donald Trump because, as she says, Trump “gives people clichés that are prejudicial. Epithets that people just use without thinking. I am convinced that is deadly dangerous because people who aren’t thinking are capable of anything.”

As I read the review, it occurred to me that the city leaders and congregations who choose to designate their municipalities or churches as sanctuaries for people without legal status are providing an essential buffer that says: “Slow down. Think. There is a way to resolve the problem without cruelty to fellow human beings.” The federal judges who have acted to at least delay Trump’s Muslim bans are interjecting the same thoughtfulness and cooling process which I believe was intended by our Constitution.

On the morning I began writing this, I heard Ohio Republican Gov. John Kasich on National Public Radio. He said, “I think in our country we have a tendency to be self-absorbed and to not think about the person next to us. And I think you can judge a country by how often people rise above self-absorption to being concerned by something else. I think we all need to live a life a little bigger than ourselves.”

I believe Kasich continues to be wary of Trump’s capacity to make monsters of us, though he may not say it so starkly.

In the March issue of The Atlantic, David Frum wrote an important article headlined, “How to Build an Autocracy.” He wrote about growing concerns that preconditions for just that possibility are present in the United States today. One short paragraph is particularly gripping.

“Donald Trump will not set out to build an authoritarian state. His immediate priority seems likely to be to use the presidency to enrich himself. But as he does so, he will need to protect himself from legal risk. Being Trump, he will also inevitably wish to inflict payback on his critics. Construction of an apparatus of impunity and revenge will begin haphazardly and opportunistically. But it will accelerate. It will have to. If Congress is quiescent, what can Trump do? A better question, perhaps, is what can’t he do?”

So far the majority-Republican Congress has to be called quiescent. Kasich isn’t hopeful: “I don’t think the politicians are going to get this right.” At least there’s no way we should trust them to do so. It’s on us.

We allow morality to be redefined or we don’t. It’s urgent that we all encourage a culture of thoughtfulness. You’d hardly expect after a Trump rally to hear someone say (Minnich’s words) “Wait, that’s different and I can’t do that.” That’s why.

Jennie Young of Elizabethton is a retired language arts teacher.