How well do you know your government?

1.) What are the two “statewide offices” on the ballot in Tennessee next year?

A. Governor and state attorney general

B. Secretary of State and public service commissioner

C. Governor and U.S. Senate

D. U.S. Senate and lieutenant governor

2.) How many members serve in the Tennessee General Assembly?

A. 199

B. 95

C. 132

D. 435

3.) How long is a term for a member of the U.S. Senate?

A. Four years

B. Two years

C. Eight years

D. Six years

4.) How many counties are there in Tennessee?

A, 99

B. 95

C. 48

D. Too darn many!

5.) Who is the vice mayor of the city of Johnson City?

A. David Tomita

B. Jenny Brock

C. Joe Wise

D. Todd Fowler

6.) What congressional committee does U.S. Rep. Phil Roe, R-Johnson City, serve as the chair?

A. The House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs

B. The House Budget Committee

C. The House Committee on Armed Services

D. The House Committee on Foreign Affairs

7.) Who is the longest-serving member of the General Assembly from Northeast Tennessee?

A. State Sen. Rusty Crowe

B. State Sen. Jon Lundberg

C. State Rep. Micah Van Huss

D. State Rep. Timothy Hill

8.) The state Constitution requires the General Assembly to:

A. Debate a gun bill every year.

B. Approve the governor’s salary.

C. Pass a balanced state budget.

D. Receive a pay raise each session.

9.) Who chairs meetings of the Washington County Commission?

A. Commissioner Katie Baker

B. County Mayor Dan Eldridge

C. Commissioner Mark Larkey

D. Commissioner Greg Matherly

10.) What is the official state motto of Tennessee?

A. “Agriculture and Commerce.”

B. “Don’t Tread on Tennessee.”

C. “The Frontier Spirit Survives”

D. “Read your Bible.”

Extra credit: How many justices sit on the U.S. Supreme Court?

A. Nine

B. 12

C. Five

D. 11

Answers: 1.) C; 2.) C; 3.) D; 4.) B; 5.) B; 6.) A; 7.) A; 8.) C; 9.) D;10.) A. Extra credit: A.

Robert Houk is Opinion page editor for the Johnson City Press. He can be reached at rhouk@johnsoncitypress.com.