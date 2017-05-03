Simply hoping for the best is not a solution

In defense of my younger self, please keep in mind that this was back before you could just Google “what does an engineer do?”

Fortunately, one of the very first things the Massachusetts Institute of Technology faculty did for my incoming freshman class was to assemble us in Kresge Auditorium and tell us what engineers do. As I remember, their message boiled down to this: engineers solve seemingly unsolvable problems. They do this by reducing a large problem into a collection of smaller problems.

They break those problems into even smaller ones, until they get to the point at which they have known solutions for a potentially huge number of small problems. They then put those solutions together to solve the larger problems, until a solution to the original unsolvable problem has been found. Easy enough!

The classic example of an engineering problem is that of sending a man to the Moon and returning him safely to Earth. Some of the more obvious problems involved are providing food, water and oxygen for the duration of the journey. A tiny sample of less obvious problems includes removal of carbon dioxide, liquid and solid waste collection and storage, protection from radiation hazards, and vehicle control during reentry. The sheer number of problems is daunting, but can be managed when tackled one at a time.

You break into teams to solve large problems like the design of a car, ship, aircraft, or spacecraft, for example. Within these teams, communication and cooperation are very important. It’s easy to produce incompatible solutions to your respective problems, and piecing the smaller solutions together can be the most difficult part of the process.

You may remember that the loss of NASA’s Mars Climate Orbiter in 1999 was caused by navigational software that produced output in the wrong units for the software responsible for implementing the orbital-insertion burn. Such a mismatch of units is sort of like packing for 40°F when the temperature at your destination is actually 40°C (104°F).

More recently, the European Space Agency’s ExoMars Schiaparelli lander suffered a crash landing on the red planet last October. This one was caused by a glitch in the output of a sensor. Due to a malfunction of some sort, the sensor was providing bad data that caused the onboard computer to have an incorrect estimate of its state in the landing sequence. The computer followed protocol for the final landing phase while it was still much too high above the surface.

This resulted in the crash and destruction of the lander. I like to think of this as a situation caused by not asking “what’s the worst thing that can happen here?”

I often find myself asking that while at work. If I make a particular design decision, what will be the result of unexpected inputs? Much of my job is planning for things that shouldn’t and may never, happen. That sort of analysis can be helpful in other situations as well.

Pilots should be asking themselves that sort of question all the time while flying. What if a gauge is wrong? “My altimeter has been locked on altitude for the last couple of minutes. Am I that great a pilot, or is it stuck?”

Pilots learn to crosscheck their instruments to avoid letting a bad situation turn into a worse one. Like engineers, they can’t afford to be optimists. The fuel tank is always half empty, never half full.

Pilots are also trained to deal with emergencies by anticipating them. Before you ever release the brakes on takeoff, you know the maximum airspeed at which you’ll be able to abort. Flight manuals are full of procedures that answer the question “what’s the worst thing that could happen in this phase of flight?”

For each action you take to resolve an issue, there’s a following action in case things don’t improve or they get worse. In a high-performance military jet, many of those sequences end with a final step of “Eject.” You know you’re having a bad day when you get to that step.

Given the obvious aviation heritage of United Airlines, I’m surprised that their process planners had not truly considered what would happen if a randomly selected passenger refused to leave the plane. Somebody must have assumed that a crew would never find themselves in a position of forcibly removing a passenger for that reason. In the highly optimized world of airline travel these days, managers can’t afford to be optimists.

The same could be said of the leaders of any large organization, or country for that matter. It is simply foolhardy to assume that things will work out great because you want them to or because it’s work to plan otherwise.

Murphey Johnson of Johnson City is an engineer. He can be reached at murph@murpheyjohnson.com.