Governor scores a victory with gas tax hike

The governor’s IMPROVE Act promises to erase a $10 million backlog of construction for roads and bridges by hiking the gas tax by 6 cents over the next three years. The diesel tax will also similarly increase by 10 cents, resulting in one of the steepest combined tax hikes that Tennesseans have seen in decades.

But wait, that’s not how officials with the Haslam administration are spinning it. They claim passage of the IMPROVE Act actually reduces taxes at a level not seen in Tennessee for many years. It does lower taxes on groceries, investment income and on corporations, but it remains to be seen that in doing so, the state might be shifting a greater tax burden to local governments. Phasing out the Hall Tax on investment alone could add pennies to the property tax rates of local governments.

Haslam says the IMPROVE Act will generate an extra $350 million annually for highway construction. At the same time. the measure is expected to cut taxes by $400 million.

Raising taxes in any fashion is not something politicians are eager to do these days, especially Republicans who fear doing so will earn them a primary challenge from far-righters or tea partiers. Despite enjoying a supermajority in both chambers of the state General Assembly, it was a struggle for Haslam to line up the votes he needed to pass his plan.

Early on, it looked like his IMPROVE Act would meet the same fate as many of his other progressive legislative initiatives. Cover Tennessee — Haslam’s alternative to Obamacare — being the one that most comes to mind. Nonetheless, the governor and his surrogates stayed the course, even when it appeared House Speaker Beth Harwell (who is usually a strong ally of the governor) might throw a monkey wrench into the machinery.

Harwell, who is entertaining a bid for governor in 2018, briefly aligned herself with efforts by radical anti-taxers to remove the gas and diesel tax hikes completely from the bill. Some opponents of the governor’s tax plan even argued that it made much better sense to increase state taxes on new car sales. The governor’s staff pointed out the foolishness of such a notion coming at a time when car dealers are seeing slumping sales.

They said it made much better sense to raise the fuel taxes, which would net revenue from those traveling through the state and from trucks that contribute to much of the wear and tear on Tennessee’s highways.

It was a good thing for Haslam that the state’s road builders lobbied heavily for his IMPROVE Act. A group affiliated with the roadbuilding industry even paid for a statewide robocall encouraging Tennesseans to contact their state lawmakers and urge them to pass the governor’s bill.

It obviously worked. Last week, Haslam signed the IMPROVE Act into the law. The first phase of the tax hike will be seen at the gas pumps on July 1.

Robert Houk is Opinion page editor for the Johnson City Press. He can be reached at rhouk@johnsoncitypress.com.