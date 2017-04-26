Our neighbors to the north are certainly thriving

Gilmore’s work is fact-based, compelling and humbling. Canada has joined the Nordic nations as one more which, in most quality of life outcomes, now surpasses the United States.

Fifty-nine percent of Canadians have college degrees, compared to our 46 percent. Sixty-eight percent of Canadians own their homes while we trail at 63 percent. Canadians live 2.5 years longer on average than Americans — 81.2 years to 78.7. The two factors that likely explain such a marked difference are universal access to health care and equality in education.

Canadian governments (both left and right wing) manage a health care system where no one is plagued by routine health care costs. No one worries about losing everything because they get sick, or is shocked by rising premiums or increasing out-of-pocket costs and high deductibles, or unexpected out-of-network charges. Amazing how just writing that makes me even more aware of the insanity of the convoluted system we’ve evolved for something as critical as health care, especially when we spend twice as much and yet millions of us remain uninsured. Canada established a single-payer system.

Everyone buys into it, trusts their government to pay their bills and it works. They don’t claim to have a perfect system, but it’s an understandable, manageable system, so problems can be identified and addressed. In our case, any attempt to effect the simplest improvement, much less make health care accessible to everyone, runs into a gaggle of profit-seeking entities jockeying for advantage for themselves and their stockholders while, sometimes by accident and sometimes deliberately, bypassing the poor and the sick.

Both Canada and the United States have free K-12 school systems. The difference, like with health care, lies in how we pay for it. All public schools in Canada, in rich or poor communities, are funded equally and provide high quality throughout. In the United States, funding is very unequal as schools are funded by district through local property taxes. Of course wealthy districts provide every enabling advantage to their children, but it’s a bleak fact that poor districts struggle to provide the basics in overburdened and uninspiring conditions.

Canada’s public universities across the board are very accessible and many are world renowned. That quality higher education is highly valued by Canadians is reflected in strong public support. Eighty percent of funding comes mostly through governments, from municipalities to federal, augmented by private endowments, grants and donations. Student fees account for only 20 percent. Students can go to college and graduate without extreme and oppressive debt.

Canadians live in “the land of the free” more than do we. They’re ranked 6th worldwide for individual freedoms, while we rank 23rd. For economic freedoms, they rank No. 7, while we’re at 17th. Freedom of the press ranking puts Canada at 18th and the United States at 41st.

We stand out starkly from Canada and Europe in the way our justice system works. U.S. citizens are six times more likely to be in jails or prisons. That’s right — six times. And on that point, it isn’t reassuring that our new attorney general recently said the percentage should be even higher.

It shows up in the numbers. Canada’s approach to health care, education and justice creates a more level playing field which enables citizens to prosper. Social mobility studies show that those born low have a better chance of moving up in one lifetime regardless of what their parents accomplished. The correlation between an individual’s income and the parents’ income is half as strong in Canada as in the United States.

Our northern neighbors seem to understand that certain bedrock needs like health care and education are best met if the funding side is free of the profit motive. Not every segment of society has to be geared for creating millionaires and billionaires. Canada has a strong, vibrant entrepreneurial economy which is strengthened by a publicly generated healthier and better educated populace.

It works both ways. Businesses — big and small — don’t have the financial burden and complexity involved in providing employee insurance and use the savings productively. I’ve never understood why American businesses don’t lobby for a single-payer system in their own interest.

It occurs to me that we could look to our own health care morass with hundreds of for-profit health insurance entities scrabbling for our health care dollars to understand why the current fascination for privatizing public education is such a dangerous path. Imagine a future scenario with thousands of profit-seeking entities jockeying for room at the public trough whenever education reform is at issue.

With interest in these issues running so high and with Canada so close, a bit of humility might serve us well. Any wise leader could do worse than studying the Canadian Reality, for a change, and what they are doing that it should thrive.

