What we can learn from the ‘corrupt bargain’

To this day, no one has ever found any firm evidence, but that made no difference to Jackson or his supporters in the House and Senate. They so effectively sabotaged Adams that he accomplished nothing in his four years, and all the while Jackson and his party hacks kept up a constant barrage of vilification against him. Four years later, Jackson won the presidency in a landslide, beginning one of the most consequential administrations in U.S. history.

For good and for ill, Jackson’s election marked the end of the Eastern aristocracy’s hold on the presidency. He was the first populist president, bringing the attitudes and policy preferences of the young western states to Washington.They were poor but striving; land-hungry; believed themselves oppressed and exploited by the monied Eastern merchants, industrialists and bankers; detested the American Indians, whom they considered vermin to be expelled or exterminated; and were (for the most part) either supportive of or indifferent to slavery.

Thus the headlong and heedless western expansion which eventually led to war with Mexico in 1848; the Indians’ practical extermination east of the Mississippi; a deepening of the divisions over slavery which even then were poisoning America; and a war on the Eastern moneyed interests that crippled the entire banking system and brought on the worst recession in U.S. history.

As you may have guessed, I’m not a fan of Andrew Jackson, however consequential he was. His ignorance, implacable hatred of the Indians and the British, malign bigotry, pettiness, lack of statesmanship, and a personality warped by an oversized sense of honor, did far more, and more lasting, damage than could be overcome by his undoubted courage, charismatic leadership and the breaking of Eastern political domination.

But what concerns me here is not his presidency, but the four years preceding it, when Jackson’s full fury was turned on John Quincy Adams. His one and only goal was Adams’ political destruction, regardless of the consequences. Adams’ program for internal improvements and economic development was not to be discussed, much less considered; nothing that Adams proposed could be countenanced, he (at least in the eyes of the Jacksonians) having stolen the presidency. The only topics for discussion were Adams’ corruption and the need to rid the country of him and men like him.

Jackson destroyed the presidency of the most-accomplished, best-prepared man ever to hold the office before it began, and destroyed his reputation with vicious lies and ill-founded rumors. The strait-laced Adams, the urbane New Englander who spent years in diplomatic service in Europe, was unable to counter the low blows and street fighting tactics of the Jacksonians — it was beneath his dignity.

That the United States survived and thrived in spite of such stupidity is little short of a miracle. That we refuse to learn the lessons is tragic.

The latest example is the election of Donald Trump, and the hysterical reaction of the entire Democratic Party, a good portion of the Republican Party, much of the permanent government and most of the mainstream media.

To be clear, Trump was my 16th choice, better only than Hillary Clinton. But here we are and there is no doubt he was duly elected. The conviction that he somehow stole the election, or that the Russians stole it for him, borders on the paranoid, not unlike the strange conviction that, in spite of all the evidence, Obama was born outside the United States. The people who pushed that notion were considered nuts, but apparently the hard-left Trump rejectionists are just patriotic Americans who have seen through the veil of lies. What?

And now the “Freedom Caucus” of hard-line, take-no-prisoners conservatives has done its part to undermine Trump by rejecting House Speaker Paul Ryan’s admittedly limited repeal and replacement of Obamacare. Well, congratulations, Obamacare remains the law of the land. What would you bet that the next deal will involve more-moderate Republicans, whom you scorn as RINOs — Republicans In Name Only — working with the handful of Democrats not yet welded to their extreme left wing and the Trump administration, to reform Obamacare in ways that will leave you apoplectic?

Talk about stupid — half a loaf really is better than none, but your bitterness over not-very-conservative Trump’s election blinded you to that reality. At least he, unlike Obama, tried to work with you.

Democracy can be, and usually is, a grubby business, preferable only to all the other alternatives. But this is ridiculous.

Kenneth D. Gough of Elizabethton is a semi-retired businessman.