Boldness can sometimes leave you all wet

My first trip to the governor’s official home in Nashville came in the early 1990s during Ned McWherter’s second term in office. McWherter (who died in 2011) was a gracious host, but I noticed the Democrat didn’t actually spend a lot of time with reporters at the event.

Instead, he sent his deputies out to press the flesh with news hounds under a tent placed on the grounds especially for the event. That meant I didn’t actually go inside the mansion on my first visit.

That experience came with my second trip to the mansion the following year to cover a luncheon McWherter was hosting to discuss his plans for a state income tax with leaders of the state General Assembly. My colleagues gathered near the entrance to the dining room to hear what was being said.

One veteran reporter (I will call him Mike because that’s his name) was not reacting well to the smell of greasy cheeseburgers oozing from the dining hall. Mike had experimented with single-malt scotch for the first time the night before and was finding it hard to concentrate that day.

The longer the lunch and the discussion of the income tax went on, the greener Mike became. Finally, the meeting concluded and following a brief news conference with legislative leaders in front of the mansion, we all climbed into our cars and proceeded to wind our way out of the estate.

We had gotten about 25 yards when the lead car in the parade suddenly stopped. I saw Mike dart from the car, which was being driven by a reporter from the now defunct Nashville Banner. Mike hunkered down behind some hydrangea bushes and (as we used to say in college) “talked to Ralph about a Buick.”

A few years later, I found myself back at the executive mansion for a press party hosted by another governor who was pushing for a state income tax. Republican Gov. Don Sundquist entertained Capitol Hill reporters that year with a cookout by the pool. After consuming a few adult beverages, several of my colleagues began daring one another to jump into the pool fully clothed.

When money became part of the discussion, my friend Mike took interest. Before you could say “$100 dollars,” the ever bold Mike jumped into the pool — still wearing his tie, sports jacket and penny loafers.

I thought of that story after reading the remarks a Republican candidate for governor made recently to Washington County Republican Women. Randy Boyd, who had served as a member of Gov. Bill Haslam’s Cabinet, told the audience that if he was elected governor he would be “bolder” than his former boss.

Sometimes boldness is overrated, as Sundquist learned when his fellow Republicans vilified him for supporting an income tax. His successor, Phil Bredesen, didn’t even bother trying to be bold. The Democrat refused to be lured into the same trap as McWherter and Sundquist.

Robert Houk is Opinion page editor for the Johnson City Press. He can be reached at rhouk@johnsoncitypress.com.