Rural America is where it's really happening

The writer cited the common sentiment that in the recent election, Democrats underestimated the power of white, working-class Americans. He insisted that notion is incorrect, because the real problem is that “rural Americans don’t understand the causes of their situations and fears and they have shown no interest in finding out.” He also condemned how rural people often form their beliefs based on their view of Christianity. He deemed rural America racist, white supremacist, uneducated and dismissive of new ideas.

I call bull on every bit of that.

I cringed throughout the article at the many broad misconceptions it perpetuated. The writer called himself an “insider” because he grew up in a small rural town, but his tone smacked of self-importance and condescension. Like some other people who leave small towns and settle in large cities, he clearly put himself on a pedestal of righteousness to go alongside his award for brilliance.

I grew up in rural Smyth County, Virginia — Marion, specifically. It’s a small town nestled in the Appalachian Mountains a bit over an hour from Johnson City. It was a great place to grow up — safe, community-minded and patriotic, where neighbors look out for each other and kids can’t get into too much trouble without parents finding out.

I feel a great sense of loyalty to the place where I grew up, even though I chose to move away. I also chose to move away from the large city I lived in for several years after college, preferring to raise my family in a smaller community. My parents made a similar choice when my siblings and I were young and we moved from the greater Los Angeles area to Marion.

Growing up, I was fortunate to travel and see much of our great nation and a little bit of Europe. So even though I consider “home” to be a small town in Virginia, I have never felt that my worldview is limited because of it.

I know this: folks in the small towns across America are truly the heart of our nation. They are generally far more representative of the rest of us than the people working in skyscrapers in the city. There are plenty of smart, well-educated and successful people in small towns. Even those with less formal education are far from being stupid.

Look: we all make choices about our lives. What works for one person may not work for another. Some people thrive in a fast-paced city that never sleeps, others crave the sights and smells of the country. One is no better than the other.

Maybe there are a few people who never leave their small town because they don’t realize they can, but most people make the choice to stay because they’re happy there, as much as that might shock a city slicker. If circumstances keep them there without choice, they make the best of it.

The American Dream does not only come true in the suburban outskirts of great metropolises. Part of the American Dream lies in the freedom to choose our own path, even if it’s different from what others choose.

People who sit at desks in cities and look down their noses at the folks standing in factories, farms, schools and small businesses in the heartland only divide us. Small-town folks are not uninformed, we’re not racist or sexist, we’re not bigoted or misogynistic and we’re sick of being called those things.

Folks didn’t just underestimate the power of the rural voter, they underestimated our anger at constantly being painted with that brush. Our lifestyles, opinions and goals are no less legitimate just because we live in small towns.

I’m not sure this particular author is even aware that it is, in fact, 2017. Even in rural areas, folks have computers, televisions and phones. It’s not as if we are cut off from the world, especially in our hyper-connected modern life. Rural America is not in another universe and rural folks are not missing out on “real” life or true happiness.

I’ve witnessed this condescending attitude firsthand from a few people I grew up with who have settled in large cities and forgotten their roots. Surely the only reason I am a conservative with children, a church membership and a husband who happens to make more money than I do is because I live in a rural area. In other words — because I don’t know any better. If only I were enlightened by living in a progressive, liberal city. Oh, wait. I lived in one for years. It didn’t change me.

Certainly, there are ways that rural life can be difficult and holdouts who cling to racist or sexist beliefs can be found in cities and small towns around the country. But they are the vast minority. Rural America is strong, faithful and the very heart of our great nation. I am proud to be a part of it.

Rebecca Horvath of Johnson City is a wife, mother and community activist. You can reach her at rebeccasjh@ hotmail.com.