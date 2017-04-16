Despite many changes, the printed word still inspires

I also can remember teaching my third-graders how to use a dictionary because that was the way they could learn many things about the words we use every day. I also can remember the magazines we enjoyed reading ,which were much larger than those we see today.

With the technology age, print has greatly changed.

I have enjoyed reading the daily newspaper since I was in grade school. Back then, I probably read only the comics and a few human-interest stories, but I enjoyed it each day.

For years, the newspapers looked the same. You always knew where to find the comics, the most important news items and the opinion page. Now, that is often not the case. My husband gets the paper out of our box every morning and he gives me the front section to read first. While I am reading that, he reads the sports section.

We exchange and I work the daily crossword puzzle which used to always be behind the sports section. Lately, however, I find it may be anywhere in the paper and this messes up our routine.

The size of newspapers has also changed. Most of them have shrunk. Often, we don’t notice the small size of the paper because of all the ads that make it feel so much bigger. Even with the change in size and the addition of so many ads, the newspaper is a good source of information and I hope it will continue to be printed for years to come.

Dictionaries have almost become obsolete. Now, instead of getting a heavy book, searching alphabetically for the word we want and learning how to pronounce it phonetically, we can use our smartphone, tablet or computer to find everything we ever wanted to know about a word in a matter of seconds. We can even have someone pronounce it for us.

It is hard to remember those huge unabridged dictionaries we had in the library. My how things have changed.

Magazines have also changed. Very few of them are the size that Life magazine used to be. Often with the smaller size, the print is also made much smaller. This makes it harder for visually impaired people to enjoy the magazine.

Books are still printed today in much the same way as they have been for years. Many people, however, find it easier to read them electronically. With the Kindle and other electronic readers, most books can be downloaded in seconds.

Besides books we want to read for pleasure, we find that many textbooks are now only online for our students. Think of the trees this saves. I just hope that the students really do read the books and learn all they can from them whether they are hard copies or online.

Things do change as we age. I can still get used to reading my smaller paper with my crossword puzzle in the “wrong” place. I can look up any word on my phone or computer, I can read magazines online and I can read books electronically.

The important thing is that even though the printed word has changed, we still need to be well-read. Reading opens the world to us.

