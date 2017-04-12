Our goal should be an 'inclusive' nation

She was furious. She said, “They need to get over it.”

Does my friend personally know any blacks in a deep way? No. Is there a lack of understanding? Yes. With this attitude, will there be any connection to the other? No.

Notice the comment: “THEY need to get over it.” That personal pronoun is not personal. It’s one-sided. It subtly pits one group against another in a very impersonal way. It’s a subtle demonstration of exclusivity.

As I pondered what I have written above, I thought of another discussion I had recently with another friend. I, and I hope many who are reading this column, are proponents of diversity for our nation. When we use the word “diversity,” it supports our beliefs of a multicultural nation with blacks, Latinos, Asians, Muslims and immigrants. The subject of such diversity came up with this friend.

He responded by commenting that diversity isn’t adequate to define the culture we desire. A better word, he said, is “inclusivity.” His words made my head spin because it resonated with the truth.

I thought about that for a long time. I looked for a definition. Here is one: “A policy or practice that deliberately attempts to involve all types of people.” I think an operative word here is “involve.”

Notice that the definition does not include such concepts as agreement, uniformity or even unity. What it does say is that we connect and associate with and commit to one another.

In reality, our nation is diverse, although segments, corporations and institutions lack diversity. All can be diverse, but not inclusive. Just look at many of our educational institutions. They certainly are diverse.

Integration laws influence all of them to be diverse. But look at how the participants of those institutions congregate: they congregate into their separate identifications — black, white, wealthy, poor, religious convictions and on and on.

Conversations are interesting and revealing. I was in a conversation with another individual during the national primaries. I was expressing my concern about the attitude of many people and some presidential candidates around the issue of immigrants and refugees.

During this conversation, the other person expressed concern that if we didn’t roll back our openness to those coming from other countries and other religions, we would lose the traditional culture of our nation.

He never defined what our “traditional culture” was. My idea of our traditional culture is that we are open to all people of all nationalities and religions. Being the melting pot for those who are seeking freedom and opportunity, our nation continues to become strong through embracing so many various perceptions, ideas and values that arise through inclusivity. Studies of the impact of inclusivity have supported that.

However, we are facing a reversal that has never taken place before, except possibly the interment of Japanese during World War II and the continued racism attitude toward our dark-skinned brothers and sisters. Let’s recognize the history of our dark-skinned brothers and sisters — 250 of slavery, 90 years of Jim Crow, 60 years of separate, but equal and 35 years of racist housing policy. Until we reckon with these realities, America will never be inclusive.

The almost insurmountable challenge exists because most of the white community does not realize the depth of the racism that permeates all aspects of our lives and the issue of white privilege. Now, we’re even moving further away from inclusivity and with it, community. Besides the deep chasm that exists between the white and black communities, our nation is creating an even greater separation of the diversity we promote on the surface.

We need to be in deep conversation with our black brothers and sisters. While they may not easily share their fears, experiences and anxieties, sincere and frequent conversations might change that.

I am a Christian. The one I follow says, “Welcome the stranger, blessed are the peacemakers, and love one another.” He also said, as almost every religion says, “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”

Those instructions move us toward inclusivity.

The Rev. Edward Wolff of Jonesborough is a retired Lutheran pastor is a progressive activist. He can be reached at bbwolff1937@gmail.com.