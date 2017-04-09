Allen Ginsberg and free speech on campus

dragging themselves through the negro streets at dawn looking for an angry fix.

“Howl” by Allen Ginsberg

Sometime in the summer of 1966, David McClellan and his wife, Emily, were strolling through New York’s Central Park (part of a trip the couple made annually to retrace the footsteps of one of McClellan’s literary heroes, Thomas Wolf) when they came upon a reading by famed Beat poet Allen Ginsberg.

McClellan, an associate professor of philosophy and English literature at East Tennessee State University, was a great admirer of Ginsberg and other writers of the Beat Generation. The bookshelves of his home in the Tree Streets contained many City Lights editions of the works of Ginsberg, William S. Burroughs and Gregory Corso.

McClellan struck up a conversation with Ginsberg and invited him to come to Johnson City and do a reading at the university.Ginsberg agreed, and the two exchanged contact information to keep in touch.

The author of “Howl” later made good on his promise to read his work in Johnson City on April 10, 1967, but it didn’t happen on the campus of ETSU. Instead, Ginsberg spoke to an enthusiastic crowd in a banquet room of The Peerless, a renowned local steak restaurant. The reason for the change of venue is a central part of a talk and reading to be presented at 4 p.m. Monday in the Reece Museum by Scott Honeycutt, an assistant professor of English at ETSU, to mark the 50th anniversary of Ginsberg’s visit.

Honeycutt became fascinated with the story of Ginsberg’s reading at The Peerless when he discovered some letters about the event written by McClellan, who died in 1977, in the university’s archives.

I’m very familiar with the story of Ginsberg’s trip to Johnson City. I’ve heard my wife, Stephanie, who is McClellan’s middle daughter, and her family talk about it many times over the years. My mother-in-law was very proud to have Ginsberg stay in her home.

“He was the perfect house guest,” Mrs. McClellan once told me.

The McClellan house was a very popular address for authors and their local fans during those years. The McClellans had played hosts to other literary giants, such as Robert Penn Warren (who was a U.S. Poet Laureate and the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “All The Kings Men”), Jesse Stuart (who was known as the “Bard of Kentucky”) and James Dickey (who was also a former U.S. Poet Laureate and author of “Deliverance”).

Stephanie was very young when Ginsberg visited her home, but her most vivid memory was the joy of watching him brush his teeth. She and her two sisters didn’t attend Ginsberg’s reading — his poetry was far from PG rated. Instead, the girls spent the evening at a neighbor’s house watching “Star Trek.” It was a 29-inch color TV, so that was a thrill for a family still stuck with a small black-and-white television.

Which gets us back to why Ginsberg didn’t do his reading on the campus of ETSU as planned. The answer was simple: University administrators had forbidden it. Dr. Burgin E. Dossett, the president of the university, was fearful of the language Ginsberg might use in front of his students. It was true that Ginsberg, like a number of other Beat writers, used profanity and frank language about sexuality in his work. It was this bluntness that led to many critics’ labeling “Howl” obscene when it was published in 1956.

Ginsberg’s work was certainly different from that of Robert Penn Warren, who was allowed to speak and read his work on the campus of ETSU in 1967. Concerts by The Lettermen and The Righteous Brothers were as radical as things would get on the ETSU campus that year. (And I hear some university administrators weren’t really all that thrilled to have the Righteous Brothers perform.)

Of course, the fact Ginsberg was open about his homosexuality (which was very much a rarity at that time) was also something that concerned ETSU administrators. Years later, McClellan would tell a colleague that university leaders were particularly worried that Ginsberg’s longtime love, Peter Orlovsky, who was also a Beat poet, would accompany him to Johnson City. For the record — he didn’t.

Despite the setback on campus, McClellan was determined to see that students, faculty members and anyone else in the area who wanted to hear Ginsberg read his poetry had that opportunity. McClellan, who in addition to being a professor, was also the university’s director of public relations, worked with his friends and colleagues to arrange for a banquet room at The Peerless in Johnson City. One account of the reading noted Ginsberg spoke as attendees sat cross-legged on the floor around him.

It was quite an experience for both the students and the professors who heard Ginsberg that night. And it was also a very proud moment of diversity and literary education for McClellan, who was born, raised and educated in Northeast Tennessee.

The story always makes me wonder if an Allen Ginsberg would be welcomed on the campus of ETSU today. I would like to think the leaders of this region’s major university are not stuck in the late 1960s.

Robert Houk is Opinion page editor for the Johnson City Press. He can be reached at rhouk@johnsoncitypress.com.