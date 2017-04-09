Enjoying the wit and humor of my children

We have three daughters and they keep us in stitches on the regular. Friends often tell me I should write a book or daily calendar with all the funny things my kids say.

Our world is pretty negative right now — folks are always complaining and whining about every little thing — so it seems like a good time for a few laughs. Hanging out with kids tends to make you forget the cares of the day. Hearing about funny things they say or do is almost as good.

In that spirit, I’m sharing some of the funniest things my kids have said. (And in the interest of not embarrassing anyone, I’m not naming names.)

The generational divide between parents and children is sometimes more obvious than others. Our oldest child, a young teen, recently wondered if we had music videos when I was growing up (back in the dark ages of the 1980s). When I answered “yes,” she asked incredulously, “But how did you watch them if you didn’t have You Tube?”

One day last year, my mother implored the youngest child to be patient by saying, “Keep your shirt on!” Clearly assuming it absolved her of any responsibility, the child whispered to her Grandpa with a giggle, “She told me to keep my shirt on, but I have on a dress!”

A couple of years ago, Grandma gave each of the girls a crisp $1 bill. Grandpa quizzed the middle one, “Who is on a dollar bill?” The baby, only 3 at the time, piped up: “George Washington is on mine.”

Around the same time, Coke was running a campaign in which cans had “Share a Coke with _” on them. Grandpa was drinking one that read “Share a Coke with your sidekick.” Middle child observed, “Sidekick? That’s someone who can see the future!”

In another vocabulary-related misunderstanding, the same child mentioned playing “Karaoke” during choir practice at church. She explained, “We stood in a circle and put our right foot in and then our right foot out.”

When the oldest was a first-grader, she reported: “There’s a girl in Mrs. E.’s class named Miracle. Which is weird, because she looks like a Jenny to me.”

When the middle child was barely 2, she was eating a Dum Dum lollipop. Intensely studying the sucker, her face lit up with recognition. “Circle!” she exclaimed proudly. Her older sister wasn’t impressed and corrected her dryly, “That’s not a circle, it’s a sphere.”

We knew the middle one had been paying attention in Sunday School when one night, her father commented that we’d be able to see the Northern Lights. She responded, “What lights? The Israelites?”

That middle child is a rule follower. One morning as we were getting ready to leave the house, she got into an argument with a sister. She huffed: “Fine! I’m going to the car!” Stomping toward the garage, she suddenly stopped in her tracks and asked, “Mom, am I allowed to go to the car yet?”

One afternoon last year, the littlest one announced, “In the bathroom at school today, I noticed I was wearing two pairs of underwear.” (Don’t you just hate when that happens?)

That child clearly has wardrobe complications; she also once insisted, “I don’t want to wear socks! I want to wear my toes!” She also used to refer to sleeves as “arm holders,” as in, “I want to wear a shirt with long arm holders.”

Kids also ask the darndest questions, such as:

Why do we have to eat every night?

Mom, were you ever a twin?

There’s a light in the fridge. Why do you never turn it off?

Is that an adult minute or an actual minute?

Why does Pal’s have a mailbox?

What is God’s middle name?

Do ghosts have eyebrows?

Referring to a seedless watermelon: How do they patch it back together after they take out the seeds?

You know how when people get married and the woman is in charge?

And my personal favorite: Why doesn’t Grandma have kids?

And finally, one of my favorite exchanges ever, which happened before Peyton Manning’s retirement: (Note: the girls don’t have much interest in sports, much to their father’s dismay.)

Dad: Look, there’s Peyton Manning on the front page of the newspaper.

Middle child: Who’s Peyton Manning?

Dad, hiding his shock and horror: He’s the quarterback for the Denver Broncos.

Child: Oh. I don’t know anything about baseball.

I’m thankful for the levity kids bring to our lives. They really knock my foot-holders off!

Rebecca Horvath of Johnson City is a wife, mother and community activist. You can reach her at rebeccasjh@hotmail.com.