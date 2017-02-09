The michigan, a regional culinary delight

Maryland crab cakes, smoked meat and bagels from Montreal, New York pizza, barbecue styles from Memphis, Texas, Kansas City and the Carolinas, red snapper hot dogs from Maine, Key lime pie or conch fritters from Key West, Carolina Gold rice and more give ample reason to keep traveling and exploring food. It’s quite a nice mission to be on.

Before I ask you to share with me your one-off regional favorites from the East Tennessee area and beyond, I want to share with you the most notable “dish” from my native isolated corner of upstate New York.

Michigan, as you know, is one of our 50 states. But where I’m from, “a Michigan” is a meat sauce-covered hot dog, possibly getting its name from a Michigan-style meat sauce. This low-budget but delicious food resides in the chili dog family tree. I grew up on these things called Michigans. There’s nothing all that special about the hot dog, the vehicle which delivered the Michigan sauce to our mouths — unless we get into a debate about red snapper hot dogs versus your more traditional and lighter-colored variety — but there’s quite a bit of play when it comes to the sauce.

My mom was not unlike every other family from our region in that she had her own interpretation of a Michigan sauce. My mom’s was of course my favorite, for the reason that it was a little spicier and more cumin-heavy than the many others I’d tried. Since moving to Johnson City more than five years ago, using my mom as a consultant, I was surprised that I was able to reproduce my mom’s sauce as a perfect match to the hot dog-topper I grew up enjoying. It’s something you can produce in great quantity, freeze and then enjoy at many later dates.

If I could be a fat king, make orders and have a Michigan delivered to me in the exact way I’d like it, I’d ask for my mom’s variety of the sauce and topped with handfuls of sweet onion and several lines of traditional yellow mustard.

“Buried” is the way it’s ordered when people want the onion chunks under the dog, not on top of it. This isn’t for me, but it’s a popular way in upstate New York.

As my mouth and senses recall, Ronnie’s Michigans — a seasonal stand and great producer of Michigans — had a sauce that was much more sweet and tomatoey sauce than my mom’s. That doesn’t mean I liked them any less, but they were noticeably different. McSweeney’s — a sit down restaurant with several locations in my upstate New York area, was a less moist variety that seem to focus on ground beef more than anything. Again, good, but different.

Stewart’s — a gas station chain that had delicious regional dairy offerings — had Michigan sauce that was much more like a meaty gravy than what you’d expect from a chili dog sauce. Nothing was better or more indulgent than the combination of three Stewart’s Michigans and one of their famed ice creams.

That was the life.

At any rate, they were all different takes of what people claim to be the original recipe, all delicious in their own way.

Here, today, I’m going to share with you what’s called the “original recipe” from my area. Then, if you’re inclined, you can make a big pot of this stuff and report back.

Also, I challenge you readers to share with me in the comments section of this column about your favorite regional delights. They could be from around here or anywhere — I just want to know what’s good on the local and regional levels of America.