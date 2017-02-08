It's time for Congress to let the sun shine in

At the time that I write this column, it’s not proved that the interloper is the source of the “leaks” of statements made by various participants, but that seems to be the working assumption. If recordings of the proceedings were made illegally or under false pretenses, I don’t believe they should be released. If recordings were made by a valid participant, that’s a different story, and I think it’s up to that person to decide whether or not to release them.

A much larger problem than this, however, is the lack of a “Sunshine Act” applicable to Congress. The Government in the Sunshine Act of 1976, which applies to agencies of the executive branch, promotes transparency by requiring meetings to be held in public.

The law makes reasonable (but sadly abusable) exceptions for a number of types of discussions, including those on matters of national security or participation in legal proceedings, for instance. I think it’s safe to assume that spouses would not be present for such acceptable private meetings, thus making it hard for participants in the Republican retreat to claim exemption if such a law applied to Congress.

Consider that this recent retreat involved the vice president and enough members of the House and Senate to pass legislation, plus the president, who can sign it into law. Among other things, we can assume, they were apparently discussing potential changes to or replacements for the Affordable Care Act, a matter of great importance to the American people. We certainly wouldn’t let members of a school board hold a private meeting regarding changes of commensurate interest to our city or county.

I can understand a desire to be able to hold controlled discussions within a caucus without interruption by those outside the group, but the content of such discussions must be made public. The press must be allowed to observe and record deliberations and decisions made under such circumstances, and official transcripts should be released.

Some say that the inclusion of outside observers is an impediment to frank and open discussion of the kind needed to craft responsible policy. If that’s the case, then what is the point of the Capitol Building? Is it merely a stage for political grandstanding?

Here’s an idea — maybe Congress could actually use its grand halls for real debate, rather than as mostly empty auditoriums for general bloviating, pie-chart photo-ops, sit-ins and Dr. Seuss read-a-thons. (Now, I am a fan of Dr. Seuss, and public readings of his many fine books are a great service, but they have their place and time.)

It is an affront to the values for which our founding fathers fought, to claim that open discussion of potential policy is detrimental to the health of our republic. To accept that politicians need a “safe space” like the private Republican retreat to truthfully discuss policy is accepting that they will not do so elsewhere.

Likewise, as citizens, we are complicit in degrading the effectiveness of government when we punish elected officials for presenting honest assessments of the impact of legislation.

Good politics is all about compromise, with parties representing different and varied constituencies coming together to work out deals in which everybody gets something they want, but nobody gets everything that they want. We should not expect such a process to be clean or pretty, but it should be polite and conducted in view of the constituents who are represented.

One reason for this is to prevent corruption. A more important reason, apparently lost on many of today’s members of Congress, is to enhance the appreciation of their constituents for the consideration of not only their own concerns, but also those of others.

As voters, we are more likely to accept and support a compromise if we know how and why it was reached. In the absence of this information, people are much more likely to refuse to accept anything less than 100 percent of their own expectations.

Even honest politicians may be drawn to the siren call of secrecy, in hopes of avoiding constituent disappointment. The better ones will resist it, knowing that the best way to get credit for working on behalf of the people is to let them see you actually doing it.

Of course, this is made that much easier when there are rules in place to guide you. Until such time as we have a “Congress in the Sunshine Act,” our best bet is to vote for those who refuse to participate in unnecessarily secretive meetings.

Murphey Johnson of Johnson City is an engineer. He can be reached at murph@murpheyjohnson.com.