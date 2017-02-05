The control freak’s lament on the Constitution

— U.S. Constitution, Article I, Section 1

That’s the entirety of Article 1, Section 1. No ifs, ands or buts, no exceptions. No antique language, no arcane legal terms subject to misunderstanding by the layman or misinterpretation by the courts. No one but Congress can make a law.

So can someone please explain to me how it is that, over the last century and more, Congress has delegated much of its legislative power to the executive branch?

If you question that, answer this: If it looks like a duck, quacks like a duck and, most importantly, lays eggs that hatch into ducklings that grow up to be ducks, can it be anything other than a duck? The short answer is, nope.

So the executive’s rule-making power, granted in just about every law that Congress passes, is actually a grant of legislative power — because those rules have the force of law. And that’s a problem, because only Congress can make a law. That’s not hair-splitting, it’s just a plain reading of the text. But it’s been business as usual in Washington since the late 1800s.

Now, actually, I’m fine with executive rule-making. The last people who should write rules on complicated, technical subjects are politicians. We need experts for that, and thank goodness for people who will dedicate themselves to such a difficult and thankless task.

The problem comes when something called “regulatory capture” happens — when agencies are taken over by ideologues who proceed to enact their own agendas, which may or may not be what Congress intended when it passed the original law. As things stand, there is no effective way to stop them.

A case in point is the EPA’s power grab a few years back that declared carbon dioxide a pollutant and thus, under the clean air laws, gave them the authority to regulate sources of carbon dioxide. The courts typically give regulatory agencies wide latitude in rule-making (whether they should or not is another subject), and in this case, in spite of a furious legal assault by opponents, the courts went along.

The problem is, the Clean Air Act doesn’t specifically say that CO2 is or isn’t a pollutant. The language doesn’t seem to support the EPA, and the people who wrote it agree they never intended it. No matter. There is just enough ambiguity to allow a tortured interpretation, and the EPA was long ago hijacked by radical environmentalists who don’t mind committing torture for a good cause.

With presidents occupied by a million other things and the whole political class easily intimidated by environmental extremists and their accomplices in the mainstream press, for the most part the hijackers have had their way. And there we have it — the EPA is regulating carbon dioxide. I’m not the only person who thinks that’s a bad idea. The possibility for economic disaster that negates the extremist’s good intentions is real, and obvious to anyone who stops to consider it.

What’s missing from the thinking of any extremist is a sense of balance; his cause is always so important that it trumps all other considerations. Now, he may be right. But, under the current arrangement, who’s to say? The debacle of CO2 regulation is just one example that proves that the system now in place is inadequate.

What’s needed is a common-sense check, a way of subjecting the regulation to the give-and-take of public debate that forces a consideration of its pros and cons outside the captured agency that proposed it. A way for the nation to ask and answer the question: All things considered, is this something we really want to do, and is this the way we want to do it?

Which brings us back to where we started. Congress has exclusive authority and responsibility to make law. It should, and I think must, take it back. Experts in the executive departments should write the regulations. But they should be submitted to Congress like any other proposed legislation and be subjected to the same scrutiny and process. And, lo and behold, we’d see a lot less regulation, and it would be much more sensible.

Yes, that’s onerous, time-consuming, contentious and just plain hard. Well, under the Constitution, it’s supposed to be. That’s always been the lament of the control freaks who see government as the way to impose utopia on the rest of us. And that’s exactly why the rest of us should insist that Congress seize back the power that it has so unwisely given away.

Kenneth D. Gough of Elizabethton is a semi-retired businessman.