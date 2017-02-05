Street art might actually slow lead foots

The fact is no police department in this country has all the resources it needs to enforce speed laws in every neighborhood. That’s a reason cities like Johnson City have implemented neighborhood watch programs that ask citizens to report speeders. Offenders are later sent a letter kindly reminding them to slow down.

Johnson City has also installed roundabouts, speed humps and other traffic calming devices to slow motorists. This has helped some, but there are still drivers who blissfully ignore the 25 mph speed limit on residential streets.

Press Assistant News Editor Nathan Baker reported recently on a novel approach to speed control being advocated by residents in Johnson City’s Historic Tree Streets. Amber Lee says she and her neighbors believe street art will not only slow down drivers, but also beautify the area.

You are probably asking: What the heck is street art? Well, it’s exactly what the name implies.

“We looked at other cities that have some of the same traffic problems that we have in our neighborhood, and we found a neighborhood in Seattle that painted a traffic mitigation mural,” Lee told Baker. “Through research, we found that they’ve been utilized all over the country and the world where there are problems of speeding in neighborhoods, and it’s mostly anecdotal evidence with a few traffic studies, but people believe they do slow traffic.”

I have to admit I scoffed when I first read of the idea of traffic mitigation murals. Perhaps residents in that area would be better served if their streets were resurfaced. I know my own street — not far from South Side Elementary School — hasn’t seen fresh asphalt in more than three decades.

Adding insult to injury, the two speed humps on my street still lack the decorative faux brick paint job we were promised more than five years ago. (The tops of the asphalt humps were stamped with a brick pattern, but they were never painted as such.)

I am pleased to report the speed humps on my street have helped slow traffic a bit. Even so, some drivers enjoy jumping them like the Duke boys of Hazzard County. Those good ol’ boys might never mean no harm, but they do make quite a racket when their mufflers and hubcaps fall off.

I’m not sure I know how traffic mitigation murals actually work in slowing traffic. Do they draw the attention of distracted drivers away from their smartphones and texting thumbs to the actual roadway? If so, that would be very helpful.

Will art-loving motorists slow down to enjoy the approved designs stenciled onto city streets? If so, that could help feed a few local starving artists.

Regardless, street murals promise to liven up the Tree Streets and other neighborhoods in this city. It’s the kind of out-of-the-box thinking that makes already great neighborhoods even better. And even if the idea fails to fully deliver on its promise to calm traffic, it shows local residents and city officials are not afraid to try something new.

Robert Houk is Opinion page editor for the Johnson City Press. He can be reached at rhouk@johnsoncitypress.com.



