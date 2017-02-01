It was a deadly year for law enforcement officers

Some of those deaths were in traffic accidents, like any year. But the sharp uptick last year is not indicative of more accidents; it’s the increase in officers killed in cold blood in the line of duty. Officers everywhere are living on edge and in some cities are fearful for their lives every time they put on their uniforms.

In every city in the country, police truly put their lives on the line every single day for total strangers. When riots broke out last fall in Charlotte, North Carolina, after an officer-involved shooting, hundreds of police lined the streets in heavy riot gear to protect the very people who were protesting against them. In what other profession does that happen? Police officers have families who worry about their safety every day. They don’t always make it back home.

It seems that any time there is an officer-involved shooting, many people immediately jump to conclusions and assume the officer was at fault. But where is that outrage when an officer is killed?

Let’s be clear on a couple of things: one, as news consumers, we very rarely have all the information on any story when it hits the wire. Many folks rush to judgment long before all the details have been made public. Even dash cams and body cameras don’t necessarily tell the entire story — we certainly can’t rely on them to present the entire picture.

Secondly, it is always tragic when someone is killed. No matter the situation, whether it is a civilian or an officer, a family loses a son, husband, and/or father or a daughter, wife and/or mother. Certainly there have been cases when an officer-related death was unwarranted — whether it was a mistake or something else — but other times it is justifiable self-defense.

But why are people so reluctant to give police the benefit of the doubt? Why are people so quick to accuse officers when they’re behind the trigger but so reluctant to mourn them when they’re the victims?

When an officer is involved in the death of a civilian, people in the community are prone to rioting and looting no matter the circumstances. When it’s the officer who is killed, there are sick people celebrating. Why? Of course there can be a bad apple on any tree — officers are human, too — but to assume all officers have a score to settle is ridiculous. The overwhelming majority of officers are in their jobs to help people and keep their communities safe.

At the root of the problem is a shocking lack of respect for authority. Young people are not taught to respect law enforcement and their entertainment and “role models” reinforce that lack of respect. Movies and music — especially certain genres — portray officers as the enemy. Whiny, multi-millionaire football player Colin Kaepernick not only seeks attention by blatantly disrespecting our flag and military, but also wears socks depicting police as pigs. Sadly, he’s hailed as a hero by many.

These things influence many impressionable young people, who then pay a high price when they don’t respect the authority of law enforcement. We certainly need better role models, but what kids learn from their parents is most influential.

We have to teach our children to respect authority — it’s a very tough lesson to learn the hard way. The simplest way to teach that respect is to model it ourselves.

In our modern world, most schools have resource officers on duty each day. While it’s unfortunate such measures are necessary, parents and teachers are extremely grateful for their presence. (In Johnson City Schools, officers are from the Johnson City Police Department. They are amazing.)

This provides an opportunity for kids to learn to respect officers from an early age — and to see that they are there to help and protect them. The SRO at my kids’ school has a gift for working with children; he can often be found in the cafeteria chatting with students, telling a joke or quizzing them on math facts. This is a wonderful way of building trust and relationships with the future adults of our community.

Police officers need our support now more than ever — it’s the least we can do for the men and women who selflessly protect our families and communities every day and in every neighborhood. Police have to make split-second decisions constantly — there’s often no time for hesitation or indecision.

They have one of the few jobs that require frequent, quick judgment calls about life and death situations every single day. I pray that 2017 will be kinder to these brave men and women and that they will experience the respect and compassion they deserve.

Rebecca Horvath of Johnson City is a wife, mother and community activist. She can be reached at rebeccasjh@hotmail.com.