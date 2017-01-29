What do we mean by justice?

One solution for these growing tensions is restorative justice. Howard Zehr, a restorative justice scholar, describes it as a way to handle conflict and wrongdoing by engaging everyone involved, allowing them to address the full range of harms that occurred and work together to develop a plan for accountability and healing.

Often mistakenly seen as a lenient approach, restorative justice is less accepted in the United States as it is in other nations. In this country, justice focuses on retribution. Getting tough on crime is punishment focused. Approaches to crime that are not heavy-handed and authoritarian are dismissed as ineffective and lenient.

This perceived lenience, however, is the greatest misconception about restorative justice. Peaceful reactions, strengthening relationships, developing a sense of responsibility and righting wrongs are not accomplished easily.

In restorative justice, offenders work to accomplish accountability and repairing harms. If they do not, traditional punishments remain available. In many ways, restorative justice can be more effective than traditional punishment-focused sanctions. Restorative justice has been found to reduce the rate of re-offending. It also can cost less than the court system and incarceration.

Restorative justice differs significantly from our current system of retributive justice. Even so, it is not the opposite of retribution. Both forms of justice are designed to vindicate the crime victim and protect public safety. Restorative justice, however, accomplishes this in a more constructive way. Our justice system, as it operates now, sees crime as a violation against the state, not the victim. Restorative justice is a process that makes the victim central and the consequences specific to the offense.

Our traditional justice system uses pain and punishment to vindicate. Restorative justice vindicates by having the offender take responsibility and repair the damage done. This provides the offender important lessons and the victim a restored a sense of influence and control that being a crime victim often takes away.

Consider the following case. Eight teenagers vandalized a historic cemetery in Longmont, Colorado, in 2013. They desecrated revered objects and damaged 150 markers. Restoring the markers was costly. Families affected were angry and felt emotionally betrayed. The community was shocked.

Everyone, including law enforcement, families of those buried in the cemetery, the district attorney, the community and the families of the teens who committed these acts felt strongly that these youth must be held accountable.

The Longmont community asked itself a question: How should this accountability be accomplished? What would be true accountability for the crimes committed and the harm done?

Typically, youth charged with vandalism appear in court. They may receive fines, detention or probation. Such consequences provide punishment, but may not address victims’ needs or teach the larger lessons we hope offenders will learn about the ways their actions were truly wrong and harmed people and the community. They may not develop a strong motivation to refrain from such criminal behavior in the future.

Instead of this typical approach to vandalism, the Longmont Community Justice Partnership arranged a conference between the victims, representatives of the community, law enforcement and offenders. Participants explored what happened honestly, what harms occurred (not just what laws were broken) and what should happen to repair those harms from each person’s perspective.

They determined that the youth should write letters to victims, accept responsibility, offer apology, perform community service over three years and be monitored by restorative justice staff. Outsiders might believe the cemetery would be the logical place of service, but families did not want the youth to return to the cemetery they had desecrated.

Families wanted the youth to perform different kinds of physical service for the city, which they did by performing repairs after a flood damaged the community.

Such respect for victim preferences helps them recover from the harm experienced. All the youth who went through the restorative process fulfilled their commitments. More importantly, they faced those they harmed and learned the true impact of violating the law. The victims were surprised at well how justice was served.

Restorative justice is not intended to completely replace the way cases are currently handled. It offers an option to address certain situations where it can be more effective and accomplish more than punishment would.

The benefits of restorative practices in our community can be seen through the programs of Neighborhood Reconciliation Services Inc., a local nonprofit dedicated to promoting restorative practices. Applying restorative practices broadly could help our community in many ways.

Restorative practice programs are available to address not only crimes but also a variety of problems, including family conflict, truancy, school discipline, and community conflict. It is an approach our schools, universities, churches, and community groups could benefit from adopting.

Ramsey McGowen of Johnson City is employed at East Tennessee State University and Jennifer Mongold is an assistant professor at King University in Bristol. Both serve on the Board of Directors of Neighborhood Reconciliation Services Inc., a local nonprofit dedicated to promoting restorative practices.