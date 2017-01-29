Thoughts on rainy days and shaming the poor

It was so proclaimed by the mayors of Johnson City, Jonesborough and Washington County to honor the now-retired state lawmaker and lieutenant governor for all the swell things he has done for their governments.

There’s no rocking chair for Ramsey. He will soon be confirmed by the state Senate as a member of the governing board Gov. Bill Haslam has created for East Tennessee State University. And as Press staff writer Zack Vance reported last week, Ramsey said there “are several groups that have asked me to come on board with them for a salaried position to help consult, so I could help get these things I think the state of Tennessee needs through the legislature.”

Consult? Does that mean he will be lobbying his former colleagues in the state General Assembly on behalf of these interests?

Restrictions on lobbying, as outlined in Tennessee Code Annotated 3-6-304, say: “No member of the General Assembly, elected official in the executive branch, member of the governor’s cabinet, or cabinet level staff within the governor’s office shall be a lobbyist during the twelve-month period immediately following departure from such office or employment.”

So that means Ramsey will have to wait a year to become a true lobbyist. If and when he does, he is required by state law to register officially as a lobbyist.

• The governor’s plan to raise the state’s fuel tax by 7 cents for gasoline and 12 cents for diesel hasn’t exactly been met with cheers by either state lawmakers or state residents. Haslam said a failure to hike the tax will place much-needed road and bridge projects on hold for a decade or more.

Nonetheless, legislators and their constituents are not convinced a hike to the tax (which hasn’t been raised since 1989) is needed when the state is enjoying a $1.8 billion budget surplus. Many are asking: Why not use that money to shore up the state’s depleted transportation fund?

The reason is the surplus has been designated as a “rainy day” fund. Tennessee is a state that relies heavily on sales taxes, and two or more consecutive quarters of bad sales tax collections could easily wipe that surplus out. And while $1.8 billion would certainly help get some stalled road construction projects back on track, dipping into the rainy day fund is far from being a long-term solution.

• State Rep. Sheila Butt, R-Columbia, has withdrawn a bill that would have prevented poor Tennesseans from using the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program “to purchase food items that are high in calories, sugar and fat without any nutritional value, including, but not limited to, soda, ice cream, candy, cookies and cake.”

Butt told reporters in Nashville that the meddling Feds would probably frown on any such state regulation. Really? Even with the regulations-hating Trump administration in charge?

The bill could be seen as another one of those headline-grabbing bills GOP lawmakers sponsor every year. The idea of promoting the purchase of healthy foods is noble, but only if such foods (like organics) could be made easily available and more affordable in all neighborhoods. Unfortunately, some lawmakers simply enjoy shaming the poor.

Robert Houk is Opinion page editor for the Johnson City Press. He can be reached at rhouk@johnsoncitypress.com.