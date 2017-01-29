DeVos seeks to destroy public education

The Department of Education nominee’s hearing was by far the worst. Without doubt, Betsy DeVos is embarrassingly unprepared and already an active threat to public education. She is an activist opponent of public schools, like other extreme libertarians including the Koch brothers, and has spent years and tons of money toward weakening public education in Michigan by promoting the growth of unregulated, un-scrutinized public charter schools and a yet unrealized voucher system to benefit private schools, both secular and religious.

She and her multi-billionaire family have successfully used their moneyed influence to cause significant drain of vital funds from an already acutely distressed system into a plethora of, for the most part, alarmingly under-performing charter schools. Most rank well below Michigan‘s and the nation‘s achievement profiles.

She’s not an educator and her children have never attended public school. She’s essentially a super-wealthy lobbyist who has used her money for out-sized influence to bend public officialdom to her vision — which, wherever realized, shows a pattern of dismal failure. Her nomination may well be due to the over $200 million her family has contributed to conservative candidates, including Trump, and conservative causes. It’s otherwise inexplicable that one with such a record and so ignorant of educational philosophy, issues and policy would be offered oversight of our children’s education.

I’m a fierce supporter of public education and question any innovation that by its nature will siphon already inadequate funding from public schools. Obviously schools in many situations are desperate for solutions, and it’s undeniable that the charter school movement has produced some exemplary institutions.

For the most part, though, public charter schools have failed to deliver. They are not subject to the regulations by which public education is scrutinized, and the charter system is ripe for shysterism looking to gain access to that enticing pool of public funds.

Whether good or bad, they all drain funding from the public schools whose overhead remains the same, regardless of how many students take their per child allotment to what may be no more than a poorly equipped storefront. Most charters impose limits on who may enroll, whereas the public school does not, which significantly distorts outcomes.

DeVos’s championing of vouchers for private secular and religious schools is the same slippery slope a recent Community Voices contributor described in her column on the true conservative intent to phase out Medicare as a publicly managed system while still receiving public funding.

A voucher system to allow parents to apply their child’s per child allotment to the cost of private secular or parochial schools is touted as “parental choice,” but is in reality an insidious path to dismantling the public school system and in the process eliminating for most people whatever choice there may once have been. (Many Tennessee lawmakers favor a voucher system, probably because they love peppering their speeches with “freedom” and “choice,” but I doubt if many have bothered to think past the pandering to the inevitable outcome.)

DeVos is a deeply religious evangelical who wants to channel public monies, via vouchers, to church-run schools which educate according to their particular belief systems, in defiance of our founding fathers’ wisdom regarding the separation of church and state. I find no fault with parochial schools and the function they serve but, if that’s their choice for their children, they should not covet or lobby for or welcome public funding.

If the conservative voucher strategy to phase out public education ever becomes reality, in short time middle and low-income families will come to realize that the only “choice” they ever really had was the choice to abandon the only system that was obligated to serve their child, regardless of need, for free. The wealthy who can afford private schools will find their costs lowered by vouchers while the middle and lower classes find their per-child-allotment vouchers woefully inadequate to cover cost.

Privatization of public services is, first, profit driven with service somewhere down the scale, and without regulatory protections always subject to cost increases. This sends my imagination into a bizarre future landscape where lottery scholarships and Pell Grants have followed the need downward to kindergarten.

The best schools in the world are free public schools, originally based on our model. Yet we’ve managed to fall well short of what could and should have been our finest achievement. The quality and equality of its schools reflects any citizenry’s values and the fact that we already allow gross inequities throughout our system is a poor reflection of ours.

Entrusting our children’s futures to such a one as DeVos can only frustrate our quest for solutions.

Jennie Young of Elizabethton is a retired language arts teacher.