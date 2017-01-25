A health professional's evaluation of Obamacare

The tone of these articles ranges from gentle persuasion to spewing bile. The conservatives seem to be taking stock, considering their best options for replacing the PPACA. I am a political independent and a primary care physician for a practice which serves many uninsured and underinsured patients. So I’ll just give my perspective and hopefully create some middle ground.

The best aspect of the PPACA is that it expanded insurance coverage to many people, usually quoted as 20 million (by supporters). Unfortunately, many people remain uninsured, especially in states which did not expand Medicaid. (If the requirement to expand Medicaid had survived, the uninsured rate would have dropped much more dramatically.)

Also, very high deductibles still cause insured low-income people to avoid getting medical care. Each year, the uninsured rate has fallen, but premiums have risen. It’s unclear if the law would have survived unchanged, even if the Democrats had won the election. Insurance options have significantly decreased this year.

Progressives successfully expanded access to abortion. The Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services ruled that abortion is “usual and customary care” — even though half the population considers it killing unborn babies — and mandated that all insurance policies pay for it. Not only did this CMS “interpretation of the law” infuriate half the population, it also betrayed the small group of pro-life Democrats in Congress, who met with President Obama before the vote.

He assured them that the law would not allocate federal funds to pay for abortions. Politics can be a rough field. I personally decided to retire early if abortion referrals became required. It was pretty clear the progressives considered the “right to abortion” more important than my right to opt out of a procedure which I consider to be murder. That is “improved access” I can do without.

Improving quality also is an area in which the PPACA can claim some success. Accountable care organizations allowed a medical group to split reduced cost of care to Medicare, for that group’s patients, with Medicare — a shared savings. This was a win-win for the patients and those splitting the money.

The down side was groups previously providing the best care had smaller possible savings and all ACOs are currently seeing diminishing returns. ACOs might remain viable if they are rewarded in the latest health care reform bill, which passed in 2015. Otherwise, they may not be worth the resources needed to constantly both improve care and lower costs.

Quality reform also included meaningful use. The Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services paid a bonus for adding desired features to each patient visit, such as a printed care plan, and penalized those who did not do so. In reality, meaningful use required much more writing in each patient note.

Family doctors, who see more patients than doctors in other fields, bore the brunt of those requirements, since they write the most notes. The percentage of family doctors who were “burned out” — no longer effective in their jobs due to overwork — was 56 percent last year. Many argue that all the hoops we have to jump through to get paid are the biggest factor in the burnout rate. I agree.

Lowering costs was an initial PPACA claim. I didn’t take that seriously once I examined the law. One thing that did help was insurers were subject to the 85 percent rule, meaning at least 85 percent of revenue had to pay for medical costs, which may have cut administrative waste.

Yet CMS was not given the power to negotiate drug prices with drug makers. A small board was given the mandate to lower costs, but could not cut payments in some areas, such as hospital payments, for the first few years. (Republicans got rid of that board before it got started.)

The new taxes on luxury insurance policies and medical devices weren’t likely to survive long enough to collect any money. The PPACA cost the federal government plenty, greatly contributing to the deficit. Even so, the rate of medical inflation did slow for several years, with signs it would have jumped this year.

So, like most laws, the PPACA had both good and bad features. Let’s hope the Republicans can work on the problems without sacrificing access and quality gains.

Dr. Jim Holt of Johnson City is a physician and faculty member at Johnson City Family Medicine Residency.