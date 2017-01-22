Technology coming to the rescue of street repaving

No gravel roads here. That’s not the case, however, in some cash-strapped cities across the country that have returned to dirt roads. Recently, the Stateline blog on the Pew Charitable Trusts’ website posted an article about communities returning to unpaved roads. One of them is Montpelier, Vermont, where officials decided in 2009 to grind up some of the city’s streets and combine the crushed asphalt with underlying gravel.

Officials say the process has saved Montpelier on at least half of what it would have spent to pave those roads over two decades. As shrinking gasoline tax collections have failed to keep up with transportation needs, other cities and counties have returned to dirt roads. In Iowa, 50 miles of pavement stretching through three counties were converted to gravel roads between 2013 and 2014.

Don’t expect many cities to embrace such a concept here in Tennessee. Gov. Bill Haslam is asking state lawmakers to approve a 7-cent hike to the state’s gas tax, some of which should find its way back to local governments for new roads and bridges. Street resurfacing, however, is the sole responsibility of towns and cities.

In 2015, Johnson City commissioners designated 10 cents of a 25-cent property tax hike go to repairing the city’s cracked and rippled streets. City Public Works Director Phil Pindzola says that $3 million allocation is nearly three times what the city has typically spent on street repaving in previous budgets. While progress has been made to pave residential streets, some of which have not been resurfaced in 60 years or more, he said the city has the daunting task of looking after “900 lane miles” of asphalt.

This is where Pindzola hopes new technology can one day come to the rescue in terms of stretching those paving dollars. He believes the long-term solution is to replace the petroleum that is currently used to bind rock together to create asphalt with a synthetic compound that is both cheaper and lasts much longer.

“Keeping the roadway in an elastic state longer will lengthen the time between paving cycles, thus reducing overall paving costs,” Pindzola said.

Driverless cars is another technology that could play a huge role in terms of what local governments spend to build and maintain highways. He believes driverless technology will help to better manage capacity on existing highways without having to add new lanes of traffic. Imagine how much better traffic would flow if every vehicle is traveling at the same speed?

Driverless cars, Pindzola says, “will gain traction when the risk of driving yourself outweighs that of the driverless technology.” He believes the free market will coax the public to embrace the new technology when it is proven to be safer and less expensive (from a liability standpoint) than driving yourself.

Pindzola wonders: “What do you tell the judge when you are in a wreck and you had access to this new technology that prevents accidents?”

A very good question.

A very good question.