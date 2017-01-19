Forest fires will occur despite fire suppression

Two teenagers are accused of starting that fire, which spread to over 17,000 acres, about half of that in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and the rest in populated areas just outside the preserve boundaries.

That this Gatlinburg fire took place is unfortunately no real surprise. The story starts back in the 1930s when the Great Smoky Mountains National Park was established and Gatlinburg was just a small village of a few souls. After the residents living in what became the national park were bought out and moved (using eminent domain) the National Park Service instituted a policy of complete fire suppression.

Back then, all forest fires were thought to be bad, and thus were immediately stopped whether they were caused by lightning, arson, or by accident.

It is natural to fear fire, but we know now that fire is a natural shaper of many plant communities. Without fire, certain plant communities change; the plants and animals that lived in the habitat are lost. In our region, communities of mountain laurel, chestnut oaks and shortleaf pines need fire to maintain their dominion in such places as dry ridges and rock outcrops.

That is one of the ironies in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park: in protecting the forests by suppressing fire, the Park Service has allowed the very plant communities it is sworn to protect to become altered over time. Fires are necessary for some plant communities to survive.

The park has a real problem on its hands managing parklands bordering such communities as Gatlinburg. Today, it is common for cabins to be built directly against the park border. The cabin owners are happy to have a national park in their backyard. I don’t blame them. However, how can the national park use prescribed fire when much of the Tennessee side of the park is ringed in houses?

Therefore, over time ground litter accumulates. Then, when a fire starts — whether it is from lightning or man — the fire is hard to put out. And wildfires know no boundaries.

So what to do? There is no easy answer. Residents and cabin owners inhabiting land next to the park must accept that fire can and will affect their properties. And the national park has to accept the fact that private property along its boundaries is likely to be developed.

I do believe the park should raise the number of prescribed fires it can safely undertake, especially in areas away from habitations and historic buildings. That way, when a big fire does happen it will be less intense and less likely to spread. Property owners adjacent to the park need to create vegetation-free areas on the park boundary and around their house, to at least give firefighters a chance to save their homes and halt wildfires. But no matter what I have a feeling their insurance rates are going to rise in the years to come.