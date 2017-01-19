Are you bullying pit bulls?

Looking back now, I can’t understand how I let myself judge those beautiful, loyal, loving and caring creatures simply by their looks.

Sturdy and strong as they are, I’ll accept no other conclusion than that which generally states: all dogs — not just pit bulls — behave in the manner by which they were raised and treated. If you have a problem with a particular dog’s behavior, perhaps their aggressive or territorial behavior, then go directly to the root cause: the dog’s owners.

They only act that way because that’s how they were raised.

Here in the South, dogs are often treated by many as a piece of castaway property, rather than living, breathing and loving creatures. It’s evident by the sheer number of pit mixes caged in animal shelters throughout our area that the breed is suffering from the weight of this property-minded mentality, and from the stigmas held by would-be adopters.

The scare campaign was recently successful way up north, in Montreal, where city leaders enacted a blanket ban on pit bull breeds that prevents people from buying or adopting pit-bull-type dogs not already in their possession, and requires existing owners to leash and muzzle them outdoors and buy a special $150 permit. They also must be supervised by someone 18 or older.

I dare any of the people who hide behind scare tactics, show me a situation where a pit bull was raised in a loving family, socialized with humans and other pets, and still had that flip factor, where the dog ended up ripping something to shreds. Oppositely, just like any other species of dog, if you condition a dog by chaining it to a tree or a small cage for the majority of its poor life, the creature will become territorial, psychologically damaged and will react in kind. Then, other breedists will jump at the opportunity to punish the poor dog, not the creator of those awful conditions.

We should not be punishing them for the way they were brought up, unfortunately too often, tied out on a line in some selfish and cruel person’s yard.

The natural look of this particular dog might not be your favorite, but please don’t make the same mistake I’ve made and so many others do, and treat them as rubbish. The shelters and rescue and adoption programs are unfortunately filled with pit bulls and pit bull-mixed pets, all banished to a sad existence because the general public seems to discriminate against them.

“Pit bull attack” makes a great newspaper headline — said the guy penning this for a newspaper — but there’s little-to-no evidence to support the case that pit bulls naturally want to attack unsuspecting people.

Again, aim your aggression at the people who raise them that certain way.

But, I beg you, if you’re in the market for a new dog, do us all that ever-important favor of looking at the pit bull or pit bull-mix options. Before you do, though, I beseech you to get the personal testimony from an owner of a well-rounded pit bull. What you’ll hear, I predict, isn’t a laundry list of all the children and body parts these dogs have torn to shreds, but a longer list of all the cute, sweet and loving behaviors pit bulls demonstrate on a constant basis.

That they would even consider discriminating against a certain breed of dog in Montreal is sickening, but that’s what they’ve done.

I simply can’t understand this logic, for the reasons I’ve laid out above.

