What will TrumpCare look like?

Some where asking last week: What do we do now? It’s almost as if Republicans never really envisioned this day would come. The GOP leadership certainly doesn’t appear to have given a great deal of serious thought to the replacing part.

Repealing is not the problem. Republicans appear to have the numbers to do just that in both the House and Senate. And come Jan. 20, they will have a president who promised during last year’s the bitter campaign to make repealing Obamacare his top priority on his first day in office. President-elect Donald Trump also said (as he repeated last week) he will replace ACA with a new health care law that will be “great” for Americans.

At his news conference on Wednesday, Trump boasted Americans will be “proud” of his plan, but offered no specifics on what will make us all gush. He said those details will come when Congressman Tom Price, his nominee to head the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, is confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

In some aspects, TrumpCare is likely to mirror Obamacare because both rely heavily on the private market. Trump has promised his health act will allow Americans in their early 20s to remain on their parents’ health plan and as with Obamacare, TrumpCare would not penalize those with a pre-existing health condition.

The nuts and bolts of TrumpCare include many of the old GOP favorites as well as a few new populist ideas from the president-elect. Trump’s plan would allow consumers to purchase health insurance plans across state lines and create health care savings accounts. (U.S. Rep. Phil Roe, R-1st, has re-introduced a bill to do just those things.)

One new wrinkle, according to Trump’s website, is the GOP plan will go after the drug pricing powers of “Big Pharma.” That’s more than a bit of a departure for Republicans.

While House Speaker Paul Ryan has promised to move quickly to repeal and replace Obamacare (which is a not-so-subtle attempt to embarrass President Obama as he leaves office), senators were asking their leadership to tap the brakes a bit. Tennessee Sens. Lamar Alexander and Bob Corker were among Republicans insisting that a repeal of Obamacare should be followed immediately with its replacement.

Alexander was also among a group of GOP senators who met with insurance officials from a number of states last week to discuss the end of Obamacare. In particular, those talks centered on the collapsing health care exchanges. Again, what do we do now?

Trump has promised his government will be heavily involved in this process. How federal money will make it’s way back to the states is still unknown, but most wonks believe a grant system might be the answer. States would vie for federal grant dollars to come up with their own plans to provide medical insurance coverage to the poor and under-served. TrumpCare sets the destination and states would be allowed to decide for themselves how to get there.

That means we could see a return of Gov. Bill Haslam’s Cover Tennessee plan. I predict its chances for passage will be much better this year.

Robert Houk is Opinion page editor for the Johnson City Press. He can be reached at rhouk@johnsoncitypress.com.