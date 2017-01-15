Calculated antics and hucksterism in Trumpland

Besides 7th grade language arts classes, I often taught the journalism elective that was responsible for the school newspaper and yearbook — a small class of about 15. Often tasks allowed for casual conversation. A group of students were sitting on the carpet collating and stapling the newspaper when one of the boys said that 99 percent of people who commit suicide are told to do so by their psychiatrists.

Possibly my most intuitive student was part of the group and quickly left the circle to ask me if the statement was not the sort of language we’d been discussing in language arts class. (We were currently in the critical thinking and reading unit dealing with biased and loaded language, whether in advertising, PR or propaganda, and tools for responding effectively.) When I agreed, she asked if I were going to say anything.

I’m grateful I had the presence of mind to say that I could, but wondered if she felt prepared and comfortable enough to address it herself. She hesitated only briefly before saying: “Yes, I think I can.”

It was a thing of beauty. She kept it impersonal, calmly asking her peer for the source of the claim, which turned out to be an uncle. She then asked about his uncle’s credentials and whether he had consulted peer-reviewed research. (I wasn’t surprised. An important thing my middle school team learned was that young teens love being privy to sophisticated vocabulary, phraseology and concepts if we could help them over the difficult hurdle of making it part of their spoken language.)

The uncle, it turns out, was the founder of the aggressive extreme right-wing evangelical group who were disruptively active in our district at the time, trying to effect curriculum changes more suitable to their beliefs. I couldn’t have handled that interchange any better than my student or maybe not as well. I didn’t have to say a word.

I recall, with some embarrassment, recently complaining to the smartest person I know about a particularly annoying commercial. He said wryly, “You’re talking about it, aren’t you?” Marketers know us too well. The hucksterism that gave us Donald Trump was based on the same seemingly counterintuitive marketing strategy.

The more obnoxious, even repulsive, he could be the more attention he got and the less time between lies and outrageous antics the more impossible for even the most skilled reporters to properly expose it. There’s a reason carnival barkers and snake oil salesmen have always been fast talkers. How unsettling that it works for so many of us.

During a holiday family discussion of that fact, the smartest person I know alluded to a fictional event created by Mark Twain whose cynicism about human nature may have no equal. It’s from “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.” The two con men, the self-named Duke and Dauphin, advertised a Shakespearean performance to run for three nights in a small river town.

A first night capacity audience was treated to a hilarious performance but it lasted only a few minutes. They wanted to attack the actors, but were embarrassed at being conned and, needing to protect their own honor, the audience decided to let the rest of the town be suckered as well. Revenge could wait for the third performance. The Duke and Dauphin, knowing all too well the pattern, collected a third night’s ticket sales and were well away before performance time.

As I write this, the news from Trumpland is that he and his abettors set in motion another tactic akin to the one that hobbled the media during the campaign. They’re deliberately scheduling over three days Trump’s first press conference in almost half a year and a flurry of committee hearings for the most problematic of his Cabinet appointees. Only one has completed the obligatory Government Office of Ethics review necessary to uncover possible ethical, financial, criminal,or conflict of interest issues.

Just create a circus to make it impossible for responsible media to adequately inform the public of any part of it.

Thoughtful conservatives know we’re being manipulated. I heard too many during the campaign say they hoped they didn’t “have” to vote for Trump, but I know many held their noses and did, for party loyalty alone. I’m guessing that many are privately troubled by Trump’s post-election performance.

The patriot will challenge any threat to our democracy’s traditions, procedures, principles and values and doesn’t accept that there are overriding considerations worthy of their sacrifice. It’s important to let our members to Congress know when something doesn’t seem right. It’s easy to make a call, especially to the local office.

You can reach U.S. Rep. Roe at 247-8161, U.S. Sen. Bob Corker at 753-2263 and U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander at 325-6240. A good New Year’s resolution maybe?

Jennie Young of Elizabethton is a retired language arts teacher.