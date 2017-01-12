Increasing neighborhood accessibility and fixing strip mall mistakes of the past

From where I live, just a few blocks away from the Lady of the Fountain, I can stroll to approximately 20 food-serving business, three breweries, several bars and clubs and many other retail businesses that focus on local goods.

It’s just wonderful. And everyone who’s been involved in this specific growth — especially those downtown merchants and property owners who toughed it through the “dead” downtown years — should be applauded until our wrists give way.

The neighborhoods that surround downtown Jonesborough are no different, as many people who live there could spend an entire weekend, doing many different things, including seeing performances and community events, eating and drinking at different establishments and never once having to get in their cars.

You’ll notice, the ground we’ve made in this direction is different from the strip mall mentality that, dare I say, plagued the decades that precede this obvious economic development.

The difference between what downtown-neighboring areas and the suburbs have available to them is accessibility.

I don’t care where you live, but if you want to buy something from one of the businesses on Peoples Street, you must get in your vehicle to do so. While it’s technically possible to walk from neighborhoods well away from those strip malls, it’s not practical by any means. The roads leading to their massive parking lots were designed and mapped so you must drive.

Some of those people who deserve our applause, including Johnson City’s Public Works Department Director Phil Pindzola, have been working to increase non-vehicle accessibility to what I would argue are the best parts of Johnson City — our local businesses and the scenic parks and green spaces that give us every reason to burn some calories, play with our friends and family and get the most out of life.

I understand my privilege and advantage in living in a neighborhood so close to the small businesses we want to see flourish so much, but with the plans of Pindzola and other progressive-minded people in this regard, neighborhoods several miles away from downtown Johnson City will have that same kind of accessibility. Sidewalks, trails, bike lanes and more are in the works for Johnson City’s future, and the result, I not-so-daringly will predict, will be an increase in sales for local businesses and generally better public health.

When survey results come in to the city, they’ve all pointed at this outcome.

But we can’t rest on the fact that we have several people involved with local government and area development who are willing to do the work and we need to help them out. We need to get involved in our local government and make our voices heard, that we want our tax dollars spent on these fortuitous projects, where everyone’s a winner. Join the sub-committees and task forces organized around the dual public health-economic development projects.

The Tweetsie Trail and Tannery Knobs bike park task forces are two that immediately come to mind.

Pindzola himself squared this up nicely during a chat we had in 2016. He pointed me to a part of a city survey’s results showing a three-to-one return on investment on every dollar spent on these kinds of projects with $3 of savings in medical costs.

How can you argue with that?

What we’ve done in those plagued years was focus on the businesses that want to live on that island, where commerce begins with turning the ignition of a vehicle. In an ideal Johnson City, we’d have bike lanes and sidewalks as far as the eyes could see, with people either walking or cycling everywhere.

But the vehicle-centric focus we’ve had in regard to business has expanded us out from the city centers.

As the 25-mile State of Franklin Loop Trail continues to progress, it will tie together almost all of Johnson City’s communities, and this is a key component, that we, “leave no neighborhood behind.”

I live in a position of privilege, and the neighborhood where I reside gets Johnson City’s immediate attention when it comes to amenities, but I want to see this for every neighborhood, especially those places where it’s needed most. When tying everything together, I think access to all the things that make life great should be increased in low-income and under-privileged neighborhoods.

Looking at those less well-off neighborhoods, you can sum this up pretty well with the few businesses that are located there. They’re not mom and pop shops, but chains with poor-paying wages and lots of low-quality goods made thousands of miles away.

This has to change, and the local government and the economic drivers that make the immediate downtown area so nice are the ones who can do it. I don’t think we should shy away from the necessary spending that would need to go along with more development of this nature.

If this means an increase in taxes to pay for better public services, bringing non-vehicle-using citizens to the green spaces, small businesses and public amenities, then this is something we should get behind.

