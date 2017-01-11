The historic pageantry of the presidential inauguration

While many folks are still arguing over the election’s result (what difference, at this point, does it make?) those of us who appreciate tradition and pageantry look forward to the inaugural events.

Inauguration Day is steeped in traditions that began with George Washington in April 1789. For nearly two centuries, inaugurations were held on March 4 because of the time needed to collect and count votes and for the president-elect to then travel to Washington, D.C. when winter weather was less likely to complicate the journey.

It wasn’t until Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s second inauguration in 1937 that the date shifted to January 20, thanks to the 20th Amendment. The shorter time between the election and inauguration means a much briefer lame duck session for Congress, while the time for counting votes and travelling is no longer necessary.

When January 20 falls on a Sunday, a private swearing-in ceremony is held that day, with the public event held the next day. Interestingly, in 1985, Ronald Reagan’s second inauguration fell on the same day as the Super Bowl. Fortunately, the public ceremony was conducted the next day, though it was moved inside the Capitol because of frigid temperatures.

Sprinkled in the history of inauguration dates are the eight times a vice president was sworn in following the death of the president and the occasion when Gerald Ford took over after President Richard Nixon resigned.

The Constitution dictates only that the oath of office must be taken, but most other elements of an inauguration are based on traditions. Before the ceremony, the president-elect travels to the White House and then rides to the U.S. Capitol with the outgoing president. The new vice president takes the oath of office, followed by the new president. Curiously, the vice presidential oath is longer, but it is the same oath used by senators and House members.

The presidential oath is taken while the president’s hand is placed on a Bible. (This is not a requirement, but a tradition few presidents have eschewed.) Many presidents have had their Bible opened to a specific passage of their choosing, while others have kept it closed. Two presidents, Warren G. Harding and Jimmy Carter, chose the appropriate Micah 6:8, which reads: “He has shown you, O mortal, what is good. And what does the LORD require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God.” (In a case of truth being stranger than fiction, Bill Clinton chose Galatians 6:8. You can look that one up.)

After taking the oath, the president gives an inaugural address, followed by music from the United States Marine Band and prayers offered by a clergy person(s) of the president’s choice. Following the ceremony, a luncheon is held for the new leaders and other dignitaries. Next, the president parades to the White House. Numerous balls are held that night, with the president and his wife typically attending several. The tradition of inaugural balls began with James Madison in 1809.

Like any traditional event, inaugurations sometimes have interesting stories associated with them.

Every president delivers an inaugural address, but caveat emptor. In 1841, William Henry Harrison’s speech lasted nearly two hours. It was a bitterly cold day and the president wore neither a coat nor a hat. A month later, Harrison was dead from the pneumonia he developed from that exposure. (In comparison, Washington’s second inaugural speech was the shortest ever at just 135 words.)

The oath of office is usually administered by the chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court. But in 1923 after the sudden death of President Warren G. Harding, Calvin Coolidge was sworn in by his own father, a notary public who happened to be available. After questions about the legality of that, he was sworn in again the next day by a Supreme Court justice.

Lyndon B. Johnson was the first president to be sworn in by a woman, federal judge Sarah T. Hughes. He’s the only one inaugurated on an airplane (after the assassination of John F. Kennedy) and his wife started the tradition of holding the Bible on which he placed his left hand.

En route to his inauguration in 1853, Franklin Pierce received the devastating news that his son had been killed in a train accident. The tragedy cast a shadow over his entire term in office.

There’s no shortage of history or intrigue among the inaugurations of our 44 (soon to be 45) presidents.

The pomp and circumstance of a presidential inauguration are uniquely American, providing a spectacle worth watching every four years. It’s a bipartisan celebration of a new era, when divisions and disagreements are set aside for the day. It’s a great lesson in history for all of us.

