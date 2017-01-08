What would Teddy say about the Paris Climate Accord?

He remarked upon the arduousness in securing international agreements, comparing it with similar difficulties “in our own legislative bodies.” Although these are “composed of citizens of the same country, speaking the same language, living under the same laws and having the same customs,” he said, even they often fail to reach an agreement on important subjects that are proposed for legislation.

Therefore, he argued, when the representatives of all the nations of the earth, despite widely diverse interests are able to act together for a common cause, “they are entitled to grateful appreciation for their wisdom.”

In what became a turning point in efforts against global climate disruption, 196 nations signed the Paris accord in December 2015. It had been years in the making and followed earlier, unsuccessful efforts, such as in Copenhagen in 2009 and going back to the Kyoto Treaty, to have the world leaders agree on common and effective action to stabilize the climate.

Continually worsening weather disasters, with their high human and economic cost, helped pave the way for the historic Paris accord. But equally if not more important had been a diplomatic breakthrough with China, reached under the Obama administration, which committed the world’s two largest contributors to the greenhouse gases that are overheating the planet to reduce their annual emissions. As economist Jeffrey Sachs noted, the deal with China gave inducement and confidence to other world leaders to join the Paris accord. It gave the world a fighting chance to head off catastrophic climate worsening in the foreseeable future.

The speed at which the Paris accord was put into effect, just 10 months after the signatories signed off on it, likely reflects the seriousness of the issues at stake. By early October 2016, when 55 countries responsible for 55 percent of global carbon emissions had ratified it, the agreement went into force. As of Nov. 28, 114 countries covering nearly 80 percent of current global emissions had ratified it.

The Johnson City Press and other newspapers and media outlets have had to report an almost uninterrupted string of disastrous weather happenings this year. They included tornadoes in southeastern states in February, hailstorms in Texas in March, torrential rains there in April and May, historic rains and floods in West Virginia in June followed by more of these in Maryland and Louisiana in August.

Some $15 billion in damage costs were estimated to result from these, before a “100-year” storm and drought-aggravated wildfire killed more than a dozen people and destroyed or damaged 2,400 buildings around Gatlinburg in November.

Flash flooding from rapid, extreme precipitation inundated Kyushu, Japan, a city of 700,000 while the Sulfur Springs residents endured it in West Virginia. Germany, Argentina, Ghana, China and various other countries saw similar destructive flooding. Elsewhere, land and people suffered under oppressive heat waves.

Western Siberia saw temperatures “fitting for the tropics” during two months in mid summer, in two towns in the Mideast recorded temperatures reached 129 degrees Fahrenheit.

These extreme events, and many in previous years in recent history, match another record: The first six months of 2016 were the warmest half-year since 1880, and 16 of the 17 years since 2000 have been the hottest, successively, measured in global average temperatures.

As statesman, Teddy often sought to “impress upon every public man” an attitude of courtesy and respect for the rights and feelings of all other nations. Having “become a great Nation,” he stated at his 1905 Inauguration, “we must behave as beseems a people with such responsibilities” and, when facing perils “the very existence of which the forefathers could not foresee, our responsibility (to face them) is heavy.”

One wishes for the incoming president to share Teddy’s vision — statesmanship in the international realm, facing and solving urgent current-day problems, and respecting international treaties such as the Paris climate accord.

Frances Lamberts is coordinator of Ardinna Woods Arboretum in Jonesborough.