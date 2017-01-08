Medicare must be spared from privatization

We’re so grateful for the unfailing support of our children and the excellent care provided by our doctors and the Johnson City Medical Center staff. And we are so very, very grateful that at no time were we additionally burdened with worry over the cost for such prolonged, expensive care. You see, we have Medicare, which vies with Social Security for most beloved government program of all time.

We have traditional Medicare and an “old fashioned” Medigap plan for what Medicare doesn’t pay. After such an experience, we know well why we are right to reject the allure of Medicare Advantage plans which exploit seniors’ often precarious financial conditions, often touting “no premiums.” MA plans are designed to benefit insurers, not the beneficiaries. They limit choice with in-network and out-of-network restrictions and there will be significant out-of-pocket costs when extensive care is actually needed. Count on it.

My husband and I know enough about the history of Medicare to reject Medicare Advantage plans on principle, even if they did save beneficiaries some money (which they typically don’t in the long run), because the Medicare Advantage plans were a lucrative gift to the insurance industry by the Bush administration at outrageous cost to Medicare.

By 2009, Congress was paying 12.4 percent more to private insurers than it would’ve spent to provide the same benefits under traditional Medicare, with no better outcomes. An important provision of Obamacare curtailed most of that, but MA plans still cost Medicare 2 percent more on average than traditional Medicare. (By the way, under Obamacare the program has been able to recoup billions through Medicare fraud discovery and prosecutions.)

Republicans fought Medicare from the first and haven’t stopped dreaming of morphing it into a private, for-profit system. The MA plans were Step 1 toward that goal. Step 2 was the Medicare Part B drug legislation which allowed only private insurers to offer drug coverage, ripping the function from Medicare and Medigap plans. Seniors were forced to buy a separate pharmacy plan from insurers. Another gift to the drug industry, Congress further forbade Medicare, as the largest buyer, to negotiate prices to benefit consumers, although no insurer is large enough to have such clout. We know how that’s worked out. Beneficiaries, again, are forced to bear the cost and uncertainty.

The pattern is clear. Every year industry lobbyists descend on congressional committees to whine about their need for more money to prevent benefit cuts and further burdens to beneficiaries, and, when Republicans control Congress, they get it.

With control of all three branches of government, Republicans are again salivating at the prospect of realizing their dream of sacrificing to the for-profit insurance industry one of the most successful and cost effective social programs in our nation’s history. The plan is to use Medicare’s public monies to create a voucher system — aka “premium support” — for seniors to purchase private insurance.

If that sounds appealing, consider first that the cost-of-living adjustments are to be based on regular inflation, not the routinely much higher health care inflation. It’s an insidious strategy to transfer the burden of increasing cost away from the insurers to beneficiaries who can least afford it.

The Republican majority hopes to pass legislation by promising the change won’t affect those on Medicare or at least 50 years of age. (Before banking on that, recall that our Republican-led state Legislature, to get the bill passed, promised cities could opt out of the guns-in-parks legislation and then rescinded the opt-out provision only a year later.) Promise kept or not, our children will be big losers.

A Medicare program which remains publicly funded and administered is far more likely to be there for our kids and grandkids than the insidious Republican plan that is designed to effectively disappear Medicare as a safety net in a matter of a very few years once insurers manage it to their advantage.

Too many people think “their Medicare” is secure because it’s imagined wrongly, like a savings account into which they’ve paid enough to take care of them until they die and no one had better touch it, ironically the hated “government.” I’ve never met anyone who isn’t passionately protective of Medicare, and I engage people about it every chance I get. Any mention of vouchers, though, and eyes glaze over and conversation stops, period.

Democrats have been the heroes in the Medicare story from the beginning and remain so till this day. All the while, Republicans strategize to dismantle it, bit by bit, and Fox News and conservative talk radio spin their spin and cloud the truth.

Judy Garland of Johnson City is a community health care activist.