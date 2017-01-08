Expect high jinks when lawmakers return to work

It’s likely the transgender bathroom issue will resurface in this session. Republican lawmakers in North Carolina might advise their Tennessee brethren to steer clear of such unproductive legislation. It will only lead to trouble. Business and tourism officials in this state have already told them the same. But as I said before, they can’t help themselves.

Sadly, Tennessee’s GOP can’t resist an opportunity to make this state look narrow-minded and foolish. This would not be the case if lawmakers limited their work in Nashville to this state’s fiscal and infrastructure needs.

Traditionally, the Tennessee Legislature has been very friendly to business and industry. Say you want to limit jury awards against companies for negligence. Sure, you got it. How about making a fair workers’ compensation settlement a far-fetched dream for injured Tennesseans? No problem.

The buck, however, stops when the gun lobby gets involved. The interests of business leaders who seek to forbid guns on their property take a back seat to the 2nd Amendment rights of employees who want to tote a handgun in their cars.

State Rep. Micah Van Huss, R-Jonesborough, will likely champion a number of this year’s gun bills. He has become something of a GOP superstar in that regard, much to the envy of some of his colleagues. Even state Rep. Matthew Hill, R-Jonesborough, appears green at times.

Boss Hill, for all his glory, hasn’t been able to win a caucus leadership post, something the superstar accomplished when his colleagues picked him to be a floor leader.

Whatever you may think about Van Huss and his politics, you can't say he hasn’t been consistent. In fact, he may be the most conservative lawmaker this region has ever sent to Nashville. And given the very conservative history of Northeast Tennessee, that’s saying something.

The American Conservative Union Foundation awarded Van Huss a near perfect score in 2016 for his voting record.

There are Tennesseans who have no clue as to what Van Huss and his colleagues do in the General Assembly. The trouble with such blissful ignorance is that it allows local lawmakers to cheerfully legislate in a far-right vacuum.

As I’ve noted in previous columns, we should all be paying closer attention to what our state representatives are doing in our good names in Nashville. Are they protecting the rights of all citizens, or are they subjecting minorities to hate and ridicule?

Are lawmakers genuinely concerned with the welfare of the most vulnerable Tennesseans, or do they look the other way in the name of limited government?

And do our legislators truly listen to all the people they represent, or are they only interested in catering to a few narrow constituencies? We should soon learn the answers to these questions.

