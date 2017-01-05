Layne, Stone, Finucane and Flynn talk about personal-best marks

As the keynote speaker, Acuff said over the course of her long career, she never hit a perfect jump.

And that's coming from someone who was the fourth-place finisher at the 2004 Olympic Games in Greece and most likely was at least a bronze-medal winner, due to a jumper ahead of her proving to be a convicted doper.

But the fact that she performed countless jumps at the highest level and still never hit that one jump got me thinking what goes into personal-best marks at the highest levels.

Luckily, right here in Johnson City, we have some of the best track and field athletes to ever compete in their respective events. In recent interviews with miler Ray Flynn, marathoner Mark Finucane, thrower Meg Stone — then Meg Ritchie and Catherine Layne — then Catherine Berry I got some of that elite perspective on their top marks.

Catherine Layne

Over the course of four days in Europe in late July of 2004, Johnson City’s Catherine Layne, then Catherine Berry, running for Great Britain, ran two massive personal-best times of 8:56.44 and 15:19.78 for 3,000 and 5,000 meters at meets in Sweden and Belgium.

While it might seem a tall order to have such monstrous performances so close together, Layne said that’s how she ran her best, with consistent hard efforts. This was consistent with her training, as it was often with other top distance runners like Ireland’s Sonia O’Sullivan, with whom she worked out.

“I always got my confidence from my workouts, and I had the tendency to run too hard too often,” Layne said.

But when they came together, they did so in a big way. Those two marks still reside near the top of the all-time United Kingdom list.

Realistically, Layne said 15:19 wasn’t a time she considered outside of the realm of possibility for what she could do at the time, having knocked on the door of that time several times before. She believes with her fitness, she could have run something closer to 15:10.

The stars didn’t align for Layne in that 5,000, as she said it was a strange race, certainly not the one in which she thought would be her lifetime best.

“It wasn't the race I'd PR (personal record) in,” she said. “I remember warming up and feeling pretty good, but during the race, I pretty much stayed on the back of the front pack.”

Getting jostled and moved about in the middle wasn’t ideal for the ETSU All-American and Hall of Famer. She found herself in the mix of a massive field with a wide range of time goals, including top-ranking African runners, but the finish line time speaks for itself.

Now an assistant track and cross country coach at East Tennessee State University, Layne said some of her athletes ask her about her heyday times, but many others don’t have that same level of excitement around elite running.

Meg Stone

Not long after she sent the discus sailing more than 221 feet at the 1981 Mt. SAC Relays — the longstanding British and NCAA records that persist to this day — Meg Stone, a Scot then known as Meg Ritchie, was walking back from testing, having taken the necessary steps of ratifying her epic throw.

“That’s when I saw a really big man in a straw hat congratulating me and asking me to compete for his track and field team,” Stone recalls.

“I told him I already throw for Adidas,” she said.

That’s when she realized she was talking to all-time NBA great Wilt Chamberlain — who was a track and field athlete, too, having competed in the 440, 880, and high and long jumps.

Though Acuff, with all her accolades, was brought in as the keynote speaker to the Coaches College in early December, the great high jumper took the time to make the crowd in Johnson City’s Millennium Centre know exactly how impressive Stone’s marks are.

When talking about that day, particularly, Stone said, unlike Layne, that the stars did align for her.

“I felt like everything came together,” she said. “It was a neat experience for me. I beat some pretty good competition.”

She particularly remembers besting Bulgarian and Russian throwers that day.

Competing in an event based on strength, speed and explosion, Stone said the throw wasn’t strenuous in the least.

“It felt so easy and so quick,” she recalls. “Effortless — absolutely effortless.”

Everything physically was clicking for the great thrower, who now is the director of the ETSU U.S. Olympic Training Site.

It’s a controversial statement to make, but Stone said it wasn’t mental toughness in the least, but the hard work, dedication in training and execution that brought about her personal-best discus throw.

Stone also currently holds the NCAA shot put record, the Scottish record and is third all-time on the British list with her 62-plus foot throw from 1983.

Mark Finucane

When Johnson City’s Mark Finucane was about five miles out from the finish line of the 1984 Houston Marathon, he took a right-hand turn for home.

This felt quite familiar, some 1,000-plus miles from where he lay his head.

“It was like I was on Greenwood Drive or Antioch, on the way back to the Mini Dome,” Finucane recalled, harkening back to all the miles he’d logged in training under Coach David E. Walker, often racing his teammates in training runs behind Jonesborough.

Getting comfortable with his pace, placement and level of ability at the time, Finucane said he thinks he covered the last 10 kilometers of the 26.2-mile race in about 30:15 — which is approximately 4:52-pace — and a staggering way to finish out this brutal event.

“The last six miles, I recall, I felt very strong and very confident,” Finucane said.

Crossing the line in 2:11:55, Finucane averaged about 5:02 per mile the whole way, which was his debut at this distance. His goal, going into Houston, was an Olympic Trials-qualifying mark of 2:18, a time he ultimately beat by more than a mile.

Sciatica was the ailment that took Finucane out of competitive running, but what happened that day in Houston, he said, was a culmination of approximately two years of injury-free running.

“Honestly, that was it and we just kept building it up,” he said.

The “we” Finucane speaks of includes other distance greats who’ve gone to ETSU and were training with him under Walker. Like Finucane, they were great about pushing the pace.

Kevin Johnson, Ray Flynn, Adrian Leek, Dennis Stark and Neil Cusack are just a few of the greats Finucane was training with in the years building to his 2:11 marathon. Even in the three-year build up to the 2016 U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials, only eight Americans had a time faster than Finucane’s personal-best.

While the longtime Johnson City firefighter and current chair of the area’s United Way respects the time he ran that day, with how conservatively the pace of that race went, and with how unbothered he felt, he thinks his best potential time in the marathon was under that 2:10 barrier.

Ray Flynn

Eighty-nine times did Johnson City’s Ray Flynn, a two-time Olympian, crack the four-minute barrier, but only once did the Irish record-holder best the sub-3:50 mile mark.

And that was on July 7 of 1982 in Oslo, Norway.

Flynn’s second best mark is less than a second behind his top mark, but the lore that surrounds a sub-3:50 is without question. For some perspective, zero athletes in 2015 nor 2016 ran under 3:51.

But when asked if that barrier was front and center in Flynn’s mind at the time he was competing at the very highest level, he shrugged it off to the quality of his competitors. American Steve Scott and others like him were the frequent faces on the same track circuit. Because they were all racing each other so frequently, and pushing their personal boundaries, it was the norm to keep setting staggering personal-bests.

Plus, Flynn’s hard work was indicating he was capable of those kinds of times.

“It’s not any one thing,” Flynn said. “It’s a culmination of workouts, endurance and all the people I was racing with.”

East Tennessee, his home base as he trained under Coach Walker, and its elevation-changing terrain, makes for some of the strongest running imaginable. And his legs, and the legs of his trainer partners, showed that when they went to compete outside of the area.

Flynn shared a staple workout he’d done countless times, to show his fitness was where it needed to be.

“A staple? — six by 800 meters in two minutes, with three minutes rest in between,” he said.

While he was one of the world’s best milers, operating out of Johnson City, he trained with 5,000-meter, 10,000-meter and marathon distance runners, all who got to beat up on each other, depending on the style of the workouts. This all led to impressive marks for those who could hammer the training and survive.

Flynn, a three-time All-American for ETSU, still holds the school’s indoor and outdoor 1,500-meter and mile records, 3:44.1 and 4:00.7 indoor, and 3:37.66 and 3:52.9 outdoor.

