Letters, absurdities and the dawning of a new era

“For last year’s words belong to last year’s language And next year’s words await another voice. And to make an end is to make a beginning.”

T. S. Eliot

By now, some of you have probably taken down your Christmas trees, returned those unwanted gifts in exchange for something that fits more appropriately, and tossed out one or two items that bear an uncanny resemblance to last year’s fruitcakes.

You’ve also questioned why you didn’t receive as many cards as in years past and thankful, truly thankful, you don’t have to listen to The Beach Boys singing “Little Saint Nick” until next September, or earlier, depending on Walmart’s decision as to when the Christmas season should actually begin.

It’s also that time of year I sort through those lifeless objects that have somehow accumulated on my desk and unabashedly decide which of them should meet with the same demise as John Cheever’s character, Honora Wapshot of The Wapshot Chronicle fame ordained when it came to such possessions.

Just throw everything in the fireplace. Nothing can be that important.

Even if “there [are] letters from old friends, checks ... bills, pleas and invitations,” Cheever wrote, “No one will ever know.”

No, but I will.

Those letters “from old friends, which come with less frequency, no thanks in part to emails and texting though— are always answered within a week and then sadly assigned to some cold and dolor-like Theodore Roethke filing cabinet, where on occasions (at some distant point in time) are reread with the same degree of pleasure, never failing to re-warm the senses again and again and again.

There remains, however, a sad thing about letters in this 21st century of advanced — yet sometimes annoying — technology. Only a scattering of individuals understand the lofty and exquisite art of composing and applying meaningful words to paper. Handwritten letters are picturesque. Emails and text messages are not.

Of course, I also searched for those “invitations” amidst the clutter, but found none. Once again, sadness sets in. That time-honored memory of gold inlayed embossed old English printing, sheltered under a silken-like onionskin covering that required not one, but two envelopes, has all but ceased to exist. Killed by technology and replaced by a tacky and animated crudeness, yet shamelessly calling itself an invitation.

There is a certain unkindness, an almost vulgar hard-heartedness in opening an email and reading, “Your presence is hereby requested ... please RSVP to oldfriend@mymail.com.”

But then again, perhaps it’s those two intertwined hearts floating aimlessly across the computer monitor as “Forever and ever, Amen” plays in the background” that I find distasteful.

Yes, returning to simpler times would be a refreshing change from the lunacy of Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Green Monday, and — heaven forbid —formidable Super Saturday, where shoppers “fight to the death” for those few remaining faux Egyptian cotton bath towels, which after one or two washings resemble cheap washcloths.

The absurdity of it all has become (with apologies to Samuel Beckett), simply absurd.

And while we sit back and ponder what happened to normalcy, let us not despair but also look forward with eager expectations to the new year, being prepared for each day, and accepting, without complaint, what it has to offer. Eventually, normalcy will return if we just give it a chance.

So, as I begin my eleventh year of writing columns for this newspaper, it’s time to consider that “one remaining item” on the list of things I miss most.

An idea that began in 2011, has sadly reached its end — a casualty of the internet where Google, Bing and Yahoo have allowed us to locate, read and even listen to almost everything missed since the beginning of time.

And now, without further ado, the final item on the list of things I miss most. (Please hold the applause.)

21. Jonathan Goldsmith, The Most Interesting Man in the World.

Regrettably, the spokesman for Dos Equis beer, and “Stay thirsty, my friends” fame has been retired.

As for the new and so-called improved version of the commercial, let’s just say, “It ain’t Mr. Goldsmith.” In which case I suppose “My friends,” we’ll just “Stay thirsty.”

Earlier this week, I gave a passing thought of beginning a list of things “I will not miss,” but decided for sanity’s sake (yours and mine) just to toss the whole idea into the dustbin of history, where it most assuredly belongs.

Yes, a new era is dawning and the world demands our undivided attention.

Therefore, “Do not go where the path may lead,” as Ralph Waldo Emerson commanded, but rather “go instead where there is no path and leave a trail.”

Happy New Year gentle readers.

Larry French lives in Butler. He is a member of the Society of Professional Journalists, National Society of Newspaper Columnists and teaches composition and literature at East Tennessee State University. You may reach him at frenchl@etsu.edu.