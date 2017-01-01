Saying goodbye to Thomas Sowell's thoughtful column

Sowell is a true American success story, having risen from a difficult childhood in Harlem to time as a Marine, becoming a Harvard grad and earning a doctorate economics. He taught economics at institutions such as Rutgers, Cornell and UCLA before becoming a senior fellow at the Hoover Institute, a part of Stanford University, in the early 1980s.

Sowell’s writing voice is sharp, smart and easy to absorb. His books are fascinating and his weekly columns show his grasp on a variety of topics. He’s a brilliant thinker, whether or not one agrees with him on specific issues, and he researches topics in great detail.

Like anyone who speaks the truth, he has not always been popular with liberals over the years, but it has never seemed to bother him. As a black man from Harlem who grew up to be fairly conservative, his viewpoints surprise some folks.

Personally, as a writer, one of the best compliments I ever received was completely unintentional; a reader complained in a letter to the editor about a piece I wrote and lumped me in with Sowell, also blasting him. To be mentioned in the same breath as Sowell, even from a critic, was an honor.

Sowell has written about nearly every topic imaginable, from political hot-button issues to late-talking children, something he experienced with his son. He’s written dozens of books and hundreds of essays and columns.

The best way to both observe and honor Thomas Sowell and his legacy are through his quotes; here are a few of my favorites. They’re random, just like his regular “thoughts on the passing scene” columns.

Racist: a conservative winning an argument with a liberal.

It is amazing how many of the horrors of the 20th century were a result of charismatic quacks misleading millions of people to their own doom. What is even more amazing is that, after a century that saw the likes of Hitler, Lenin and Mao, we still see no need to distrust charisma as a basis for choosing leaders, either in politics or in numerous organizations and movements. (Referencing then-candidate Barack Obama, of whom Sowell has never been a fan.)

No individual and no generation has had enough personal experience to ignore the vast experience of the human race that is called history. Yet most of our schools and colleges today pay little attention to history. And many of our current policies repeat mistakes that were made, time and again, in the past with disastrous results.

The promotion of “self-esteem” in our schools has been so successful that people feel free to spout off about all sorts of things — and see no reason why their opinions should not be taken as seriously as the views of people who actually know what they’re talking about.

Few skills are so well rewarded as the ability to convince parasites that they are victims.

People who cannot be bothered to learn both sides of the issues should not bother to vote.

Why do actors — people whose main talent is faking emotions — think that their opinions should be directing the course of political events in the real world? Yet it is a mistake that they have been making as far back as John Wilkes Booth.

Considering how often throughout history even intelligent people have been proved to be wrong, it is amazing that there are still people who are convinced the only reason anyone could possibly say something different from what they believe is stupidity or dishonesty.

We seem to be getting closer and closer to a situation where nobody is responsible for what they did but we are all responsible for what somebody else did.

What is ominous is the ease with which some people go from saying that they don’t like something to saying that the government should forbid it. When you go down that road, don’t expect freedom to survive very long.

Much of the social history of the Western world over the past three decades has involved replacing what worked with what sounded good.

People who pride themselves on their “complexity” and deride others for being “simplistic” should realize that the truth is often not very complicated. What gets complex is evading the truth.

Thomas Sowell’s extensive work should be required reading for young people. His wisdom, intellect and experience are unmatched and his regular contributions will be missed. (Though surely, liberals will find someone new to pick on.) Godspeed, Dr. Sowell.

Rebecca Horvath of Johnson City is a wife, mother and community activist. She can be reached at rebeccasjh@hotmail.com.