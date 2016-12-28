Freedom to demonstrate is part of our history

Probably the most well known was the Boston Tea Party. (Yes, the event for which our ultra-conservative brothers and sisters are named.) It was one of the inspirations for the American Revolution. Because of events like that, our nation began its fight for freedom.

It didn’t stop there. One of the early challenges of the new nation occurred after we became independent. It was called the Whiskey Rebellion. Many of us might not have heard or read about it.

The people in the new Western frontier were being taxed for a very important commodity, whiskey, which provided for their livelihood. The rural folk living in that new frontier, the lower economic class, believed they were being unfairly taxed for the benefit of those more comfortably situated in the Eastern and Southern part of the nation in order to pay for the debt caused by the revolution. People’s lives and economic conditions were at risk.

When we review our nation’s history, we continue to read and hear about numerous instances of rebellion through demonstrations. The Native Americans are a case in point. Of course, there are the many events surrounding slavery, including John Brown’s raid and the development of the Underground Railroad.

What’s interesting is our perception of these actions as history unfolds. We became a free nation and we hold up the Boston Tea Party demonstration as an act of heroism and bravery. We now embrace the reality that those affected by the whiskey taxes were unfairly singled out to help a fiscally struggling nation.

We are just beginning to recognize how the Native Americans were treated. While slavery was ended and there have been Civil Rights laws enacted, we are facing bigotry as evidenced by the development of Black Lives Matter. While the demonstrations and rebellions occurred, those putting themselves on the line for the principles in which our country believes were deeply maligned. Martin Luther King, Malcolm X and Muhammed Ali are a few examples.

Our nation believes in the freedom to demonstrate. Here is a comment within our Declaration of Independence:

“But when a long train of abuses and usurpations pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.”

I do not believe the ones who are currently demonstrating are contemplating an overthrow of the government. However, I do believe this comment in our Declaration of Independence supports the freedom to demonstrate — as reflected in the First Amendment to the Constitution.

We need to remember our nation’s history of demonstrations and rebellions and how it has shaped our thought values and beliefs. When we read about Colin Kaepernick and his actions concerning his kneeling during the national anthem, there are questions, concerns and significant principles we need to evaluate. As I have followed Kaepernick’s effort and those who have modeled his behavior, along with the continued criticism of those who think otherwise, I find it interesting how it has unfolded, along with the concerns and the attitudes that have developed out of it.

Some criticize him and say his personal views are subservient to those of the organization he works for — be it the football team or the National Football League. People who have a passion for the symbol of our nation, the flag, call him unpatriotic. And there are other derogatory comments people have made.

Personally, along with many other people, I admire his stance. I consider that he has a true understanding of what our flag represents — freedom, equality and justice for all people. He is concerned about the racism that is apparent in this country. He believes he has to express that, even at the cost of ridicule, loss of sponsorships and possibly an end to his professional career as a football quarterback. His actions speak of courage and a desire to speak for those who are unable to speak.

While I have an aversion to violence, peaceful demonstrations are not only useful, they are necessary. They draw our attention to situations that are in violation of what our constitution and heritage proclaims.

Let’s not condemn, judge, ridicule or dismiss those who have a fierce passion for what our country represents, not just what the flag represents. Also let’s not judge ridicule and dismiss those who believe the flag is a special icon of what our nation represents. Let’s come together in community.

Let’s discuss the issues of the day with respect for and acceptance of one another. Let’s attempt to understand why people like Colin Kaepernick demonstrate and why others respond in a critical fashion. We cannot be an “undivided nation” until we truly come together as a diverse people with diverse values and understanding who we are and what we are about.

The Rev. Ed Wolff of Jonesborough is a retired Lutheran minister and a progressive activist.