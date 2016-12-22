Where's downtown Johnson City's greasy spoon breakfast joint?

There might be too many prime lunch and evening dining locations to name. It’s been quite impressive and a great problem to have when you can scratch your chin and wonder, “what am I in the mood for tonight?” Answers could include: German? Tex-Mex? Tacos? Farm-to-table pizza or Italian dishes? Fine Southern cuisine? Burgers? Subs?

Perhaps I want something more mobile? Hot chicken off a truck? Pizza from a portable brick oven? Waffles? Countless sandwich options? Downtown Johnson City is not lacking food for people who eat their meals after noon?

But what about the early risers, those of us who like to establish a good day with a solid breakfast on the belly? Downtown Johnson City is lacking in this regard.

There isn’t a single open-early greasy spoon diner or breakfast joint. The well-established and very impressive coffee spots Dos Gatos Coffee Bar (formerly Brew Plum Coffee) and the Willow Tree Coffee House and Music Room do cold and hot coffee, tea and drinks very well. In fact, they each do nice snacks to enjoy with coffee — crepes and other light breakfast and coffee accompaniments — but nothing heavier than that.

What I want, and many others like me want, is steak and eggs, a countryman breakfast combination — with home fries, eggs, a protein and toast — fried egg sandwiches, pancakes and other very simple choices that put something not-so-healthy, but very pleasant, on the stomach.

I grew up in the restaurant business and know breakfast like this isn’t for the artist chef, and the profit margin is rather low, but it’s a quick turnover, quick tip and popular meal for working class folks. Or, in my case, it’s the perfect way to replenish my burned calories.

The immediate downtown Johnson City streets do not have one of these.

Several area restaurants serve brunch, and they do a great brunch, but they’re both too expensive compared with my request, and they start serving at a time when I might have eaten breakfast four to five hours earlier.

I understand why, on a Sunday morning in the South, you might want to start serving at exactly 11 for business reasons. This way, when everyone comes out of their religious institutions, all dressed up and rosy-cheeked, they have a place to go and eat, but there’s a large portion of the population — yours truly included — who have been waiting patiently to get their fill through the hours of 9 and 10 a.m.

Because my request requires such an easily-preparable and short menu, it might best served by a mobile food unit, which, like your sit-down restaurants, have also done very well in recent years. A food truck that does just breakfast food. Does it well and does it all day long.

Pennyman’s Diner scratches most of these itches, but is well outside of walkable downtown Johnson City. They have the right menu, prices and idea, but it’s all about location, location, location when talking about an up-and-coming downtown locality. The idea would be to give more people reason to come into downtown, rather than sending them away.

Trader Joe’s rightly has a Facebook page, with locals urging I don’t know who to bring one to Johnson City, but I’ve not yet found the “Bring a Breakfast Joint Downtown” group, though maybe this will spark that very action.

