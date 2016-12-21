The hysteria over 'fake news' is ridiculous

One of the grubbier parts of democratic elections — at least the American version, but I’d wager it’s the same everywhere — is the practice by hyper-partisans and ethics-free political operatives, particularly the journalistic variety, of stretching the truth beyond recognition. And if that doesn’t serve the purpose, they’ll just make stuff up. Sadly, there’s nothing new about that. The contest between John Adams and Thomas Jefferson in 1796 — the first contested election, George Washington having won his two terms essentially by acclamation — is widely considered one of the dirtiest in history, with the candidates’ supporters resorting to innuendo, slander and outright lies in the effort to elect their man. That, unfortunately, pretty much set the bar for every campaign since and you couldn’t set it lower without digging a hole.

As for the most-recent election, the debunking of the left’s claim that “fake” news stories were a favored tactic of a supposedly ruthless and amoral right-wing cabal (“vast right-wing conspiracies” being remarkably long-lived, it would seem) has been quick, comprehensive, and justifiably scathing. If the names Brian Williams, Dan Rather, Jason Blair, Janet Cooke, Jonah Lehrer, Stephen Glass and Sabrina Erdely don’t ring any bells, just Google them. All are/were journalists (using the term quite loosely) who couldn’t be satisfied with finding the truth and presenting it in a straightforward, unbiased manner. No, that wouldn’t serve the purpose.

Instead, the truth was, shall we say, embellished to meet their needs, be that the discrediting of then-candidate George W. Bush with “fake but accurate” records from his days in the Air National Guard to the illustration of sexual violence on campus with the fabulous story of Jackie, the University of Virginia co-ed supposedly gang-raped at a fraternity party for hours in the shards of a broken glass table from which she emerged without a scratch.

None of the afore-named “journalists” could be considered remotely right-wing, or any of the organizations for which they worked even-handed in their coverage, much less friendly to conservatives. Some would proudly call themselves left-wingers, others pretend to be objective when it’s plain they aren’t, and some are just egotistical, clueless hacks parroting the party line.

It would be disingenuous at best to claim that right-wing “journalists” haven’t done the same thing. Actually, it would be utterly dishonest, and shame on them and anyone who would stoop to defend their corruption of journalism.

But it’s one thing for respected organizations like CBS, The Nation and Rolling Stone (I know, that’s stretching things, but you know what I mean) to disseminate “fake” news, and something else again for wacko websites catering to barely-functional nutjobs to put out a story that’s unbelievable on its face. Really, who with half a brain would believe that the pope would endorse Hillary Clinton?

Who in his right mind wouldn’t sneer at the claim that Hillary was running a child sex ring out of a Washington-area pizzeria? The former, “legitimate” news sources would be expected to have the resources and integrity to thoroughly check every story and be as sure as humanly possible that it’s accurate and fair, even if it’s then presented with a heavy gloss of opinion. The latter — well, it’s not as if The National Enquirer hasn’t been available in grocery-store checkout aisles for decades, and I don’t see the media freaking out about that waste of ink and paper and its laughable Hillary-is-an-alien stories.

No doubt, the election outcome was a shock to just about everyone, but to the left, it rises to the level of incredulity; it can’t be, but there it is. How to process the impossible? I doubt we’d be hearing much about fake news if the election had turned out “the way it was supposed to.” And Donald Trump, with his claims that millions of illegal votes were cast, would simply be dismissed as a crank. Oh, and a homophobic, misogynist, xenophobic, arrogant jerk — and even worse, that which he hates most of all, a loser. A sore loser, at that.

Yes, there are fake news stories — always have been, always will be. Therefore, “caveat lector” — let the reader beware. In a nation both blessed and afflicted with First Amendment rights, it’s probably the best we can do. Which is far better than nations not so blessed and afflicted. The left would do well to remember that, and not try to fix a problem with no better solution.

Kenneth D. Gough of Elizabethon is a semi-retired businessman.