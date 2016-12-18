Ramsey left his mark on the General Assembly

I was referring to the final scene, which sees Joey calling out, “Shane, come back,” as Allan Ladd’s character stoically rides off into the sunrise. It was hard for me to believe our region’s cowboy boot-wearing and shoot-from-the-lip legislative gunslinger was calling it quits in Nashville.

“Ron, don’t go. Come back!”

I heard from many readers who thought I was being disrespectful to the lieutenant governor. He’s a good man and you shouldn’t be making fun of him, several of his biggest supporters told me.

I meant no harm, I assured his fans.

I also heard from those who said I was being too kind to the Blountville Republican. A few told me Ramsey couldn’t leave soon enough to suit them.

That pretty much sums up Ramsey’s political career. You really like him and his politics or you don’t.

I’ve followed Ramsey’s career in the state General Assembly since he was first elected to the House of Representatives in 1992. Ramsey took the seat held by Jim Holcomb (a Blountville Republican who was then known as one of the most conservative and prickly members of the House) when he was elected to the state Senate.

Ramsey was well-liked and respected by his colleagues in the House. I thought he was very affable and understood his role in Nashville very well, but I never dreamed at the time that he would someday preside over the state Senate. Neither could I have ever guessed he would make a bid for governor.

The lieutenant governor made his mark as a leading fundraiser for the GOP in Nashville. By helping elect more Republicans to the Senate, Ramsey became one of the architects of his party’s supermajority in the General Assembly.

Low-key in his younger years, Ramsey evolved into a lawmaker who would never dream of hiding his political ego under a bushel basket.

I was often amazed by his strong presence on social media, which was made possible largely with the help of a paid staffer.

I recall the national attention Ramsey brought Tennessee when he went on Facebook to urge “fellow Christians who are serious about their faith to think about getting a handgun carry permit.”

Ramsey has also been a straight-talking conservative hero on Twitter. Like on the 12th anniversary of 9/11 when he tweeted: “As the President attempts to ally w/ Al-Qaeda in Syria’s civil war, we must always remember who attacked us on our soil 12 years ago.”

The lieutenant governor isn’t exactly riding off into the sunset. Gov. Bill Haslam has named him to the new oversight board at East Tennessee State University. One of the first things Ramsey and his colleagues there will likely take up is Haslam’s plan to outsource custodial jobs on campus to private contractors.

Ramsey has indicated he is receptive to the idea.

Robert Houk is Opinion page editor for the Johnson City Press. He can be reached at rhouk@johnsoncitypress.com. Like him on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ JCPressRobertHouk. Follow him at Twitter.com/houkRobert.