Don't let Big Pharm call the shots on health reform

Any new plan, he said, must also retain prohibitions against denying coverage because of pre-existing conditions as well as the current option for parents to keep their young adult children on their policy. That all sounds good to me. Hopefully, President-elect Trump won’t subscribe to plans being floated by GOP members of Congress to repeal first, then replace once they’ve figured out what they actually want to do.

One of the potential changes that some Republicans want to implement is to allow insurers to offer plans across state lines. They claim that this will be good for competition, helping to drive prices down. This is actually allowed by the ACA, but in its current form it’s not attractive to insurers because ACA restrictions prevent them from using this strategy to bypass state regulations.

Removing those restrictions would allow insurers in under-regulated states to undermine the efforts of lawmakers in other states to ensure affordable, comprehensive coverage for their constituents. And here, I thought that the sanctity of states’ rights was a guiding principle for the GOP.

Some Republicans, like our own state Rep. Matthew Hill, R-Jonesbrorough, are also salivating at the idea of replacing federal funding of specific programs with block grants to the states. The block grants would allow our part-time state lawmakers to divy up the money however they see fit. That should make it easy for full-time outside interest groups, such as Amercian Legislative Exchange Council, who really run things at the state level, to keep their fingers in the pie.

If Trump, Roe, and HIll are actually interested in lowering premiums and other expenses, why not just pick the low-hanging fruit of health care costs? We all know that prescription drug prices are out of control here in the United States. We pay significantly more than the rest of the world for medications that we developed. Let’s allow Medicare to negotiate drug reimbursement rates with the pharmaceutical industry.

That will save bundles on Medicare expenses, while giving insurers a big lever to bring down drug prices for all the rest of us. Who wouldn’t want that?

I’ll tell you who wouldn’t want it — the pharmaceutical industry and their lobbyists. That’s pretty obvious. As long as they are allowed to set prices by fiat, they’ll do it. After all, their stock prices and executive bonuses depend on the continuous increase of obscene profit margins.

They claim they need that money for developing new drugs, but most of what doesn’t go to profits actually goes to marketing. Most new breakthrough drugs are the product of government-funded research courtesy of your tax dollars. Sure, the drug companies diddle with formulas to create or extend patentability, and they constantly look for new ailments to treat with their patented drugs, but sales and marketing are their primary concerns.

So who else might not want Medicare setting drug prices? The insurance companies, of course. But wait — wouldn’t they like to have the ability to negotiate better rates on drugs? One of the things the ACA dictates is how much of your premiums and out-of-pocket expenses must go toward medical expense reimbursement.

After spending the dictated 85 percent (for large groups) or 80 percent (for small groups), insurers are only left with 15 percent to 20 percent for administrative costs and profits. That’s actually pretty generous considering that Medicare functions on 3 percent to 4 percent overhead.

I’m sure that private insurers work hard to limit expenses like non-executive pay to reduce administrative costs and increase profits, but there’s a perverse disincentive for actually decreasing overall medical costs. Any decrease or stagnation in the 85/80 percent pool of medical expenses forces a similar reduction in the remaining 15 to 20 percent.

The rates for non-pharmaceutical medical reimbursements (like doctor and hospital bills) are already based on negotiated Medicare rates, so they don’t increase like drug rates do. The completely uncontrolled drug prices let insurers indirectly increase that 85/80 percent, allowing them to keep a bigger 15 to 20 percent.

If we put a reasonable cap on drug prices, it could really cramp their style. That’s why you don’t hear about any serious efforts to fix this problem. The insurance-executive foxes are watching the pharmaceutical-expense henhouse.

It’s also why we don’t have a public option, wherein maximizing the 15 percent overhead would not be a priority and the result would be real competition for publicly traded insurers. I won’t be holding my breath to see a public option while Republicans are running the show, but I can dream.

Murphey Johnson of Johnson City is an engineer. He can be reached at murph@murpheyjohnson.com.