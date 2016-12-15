Why do you treat your doggone pet that way?

Just a few days ago, the temperatures dropped to the high-teens in our readership area, resulting in a prickly frost covering just about everything outside. We’re expecting more of this in the coming weekend, weeks and months.

Through all of this, it’s nice to be able to retire to our cozy lodgings, pop on some Netflix program and binge out. In my case, this experience of getting out of the nasty weather is made immensely better with the company of my wonderful best friend and equal, Windsor — a golden retriever and border collie mix — warming my feet as he feels the warmth of my love as a constant presence in his life.

The weather will continue to fluctuate between unseasonably warm days and seasonably wet and freezing cold conditions. One constant, though, is that some handful of “pets” in your neighborhood will never see the inside of their owners’ houses, the love of their owners, nor the opportunity to share the love they so desperately want to share with the world.

These dogs will be forced to live in close quarters — either in a small outside pen, or on the end of a chain or line, where it spends its entire life — and never know anything different. Without opposable thumbs, they have no choice over this matter. Their owners have treated these pets like property, guard dogs or protectors of other property, and that’s the only purpose of these animals in their entire sad and cruel existence.

Perhaps many of these dog owners were raised in a family or a certain culture that leads them to believe this kind of treatment of sweet, caring, generous and loving animals is ok. They would be absolutely wrong.

Because they were raised so poorly, or have such a misunderstood perception on what unconditional love — the kind Windsor gives me, and many of your dogs give you, every time you see them — actually is, so many animals will suffer.

We can’t get to all of them, but we can get to many of them. Don’t be embarrassed to make a phone call to your local law enforcement agency to let them know that animal cruelty is going on. This is a tough conversation to have, but it’s entirely necessary. Straighten your posture, clear your throat and stand up for the helpless.

Unfortunately, we live in a state that does not wholly respect animals. The laws in Tennessee are extremely weak, and their laissez-faire approach to enforcement is, in a word, sad. Tennesseans are basically able to treat their dogs as they would a broken wheel barrow.

Along with having those tough conversations about bad dog owners, I urge you to write your legislators about this topic. Push them to pass much more humane cruelty and animal abuse laws.

Next time you’re parking as closely to a grocery store as possible because the wind and low temperatures are shivering your bones, engage in a little thought experiment I recommend.

Imagine if that bone shivering is the only thing you know. Imagine if you only know a life void of love from another. Imagine that you’re filled with love but have no feasible outlet for your undying generosity and wet kisses. This is what those dogs feel for their entire lives.

Let’s do something about it.

Before writing that email, or making that phone call to the powers that be, go give your own dog a belly rub and a hug, then carry out an endeavor that might fix the matter at hand.

I welcome you to share with me pictures of your best (non-human) friends. Either email them to me or post them on my Facebook page. I’ll compile them in a gallery and share it with you all in the coming weeks.

