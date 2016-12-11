The news is not good for the Democratic Party

How bad was it for the Democrats/good for the Republicans? The Republicans took the White House and kept control of the Senate and House of Representatives with minimal losses. The reversal of fortune is stunning; the near-universal conventional wisdom was that Hillary Clinton was a lock, and that the Democrats might even take the Senate.

Although Donald Trump is no conservative, he’s no Progressive, either. Conservatives can have few complaints with the high-level appointments he’s made so far (Steve Bannon being the possible worrisome exception), and the far left that has dominated Washington for the last eight years is right to worry that its agenda will, in large part, be reversed (the risk of governing with a pen and a phone rather than legislation).

It’s been noted that one-third of the Democrats in the House come from only three states — California, New York, and Massachusetts. Only New England is reliably Democratic. Add in the Pacific Coast, the D.C. region, Southern Texas, and a few big cities and that’s about it for the Democrats. The long-term trend of migration out of very large urban areas to suburbs and smaller metro areas continues

. The self-sorting continues, with “blue” areas getting bluer and “red” areas turning crimson. And notably, the red areas are, by almost every measure, financially, socially and culturally healthier than the blue. The left has argued that demography is destiny, so that as the country becomes less white, it will inevitably come to be dominated by the Democrats. This is in line with the left’s obsession with identity politics, which seems incapable of seeing people as anything other than members of sharply-defined ethnic groups with uniform, inflexible political views, rather than as individuals capable of growth and change.

This election, at least, the left’s take on things took a beating. Trump got a small minority of black and Latino votes, but still did better than Romney. And in his typically crude manner, he may have actually created an opening to black voters, bluntly and accurately noting that the Obama years have been harder on black Americans than whites, and asking then to take a chance because, after all, what did they have to lose? One may decry the messenger and much of his message, but it’s hard to challenge his logic on this point.

At the state level, the election was, if anything, even more disastrous for the Democrats. The Dems lost two more governors, and now have only 15. Republicans took several more state legislatures, and now have 69 of 99. Interestingly, three of those are coalitions that give Republicans control. In none do coalitions give Democrats control.

Republicans completely control the government in 26 states, Democrats in only six. (Alaska is effectively Republican controlled, so might as well say 27.) Of the 17 states with split control, eight have Republican governors, and only one of those (Charlie Baker in Massachusetts) faces an overwhelmingly-Democratic legislature. Of the nine states with split control and Democratic governors, six have all-Republican legislatures.

There are three states where the Democrats can ignore the Republicans (California, Hawaii, and Rhode Island). In the other three all-Democratic states (Connecticut, Delaware and Oregon), control of one house could change at the next election, so Republican positions and demands must be given due consideration.

On the other hand, the Republicans can tell the Democrats to take a hike in 26 states. Republicans have such large majorities that the Democrats’ opinions and priorities hardly matter. In several states, the Democrats have been nearly wiped out (Tennessee is one), and the Republicans have supermajorities in both houses.

The trend at the state level, since the 1990s at least, has been to become more and more conservative, thus more Republican, outside of a few bastions like California. In particular, the “Solid South” of my early years, an unassailable Democratic stronghold, is now solidly Republican, to the point that the Democrats barely try outside of gerrymandered districts where they can hardly lose.

I frankly admit that I didn’t see this coming, and expected a very different situation that empowered, rather than emasculated, the far left. And given the very mixed messages from Trump, and the flaws and shortcomings of the man himself, conservatives are faced with a classic quandary of what to make of a situation that is partly to their liking and partly not.

Nonetheless, it’s hard to argue with the conclusion that the far left has been repudiated by the American voters, now that most of the country is now firmly in the hands of center-right governments from bottom to top.

Kenneth D. Gough of Elizabethton is president and general manager of Accurate Machine Products Corp. of Johnson City.