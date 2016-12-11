Governing is truly the hardest part of politics

Now comes the hard part — governing.

Last week, the winners of the Nov. 8 Johnson City municipal election were sworn into office on the front steps of the Municipal and Safety Building. Newly-elected members of the city’s Board of Education were quickly pressed into work. Rookie members of the City Commission (Dr. Todd Fowler and Joe Wise) will get down to business on Thursday.

One of the first orders of business will be to elect a mayor to preside over the meeting. Former Mayor Clayton Stout, who lost his bid for re-election to the board in November, presided over his last meeting on Dec. 1.

The City Charter says that commissioners — at their first regular meeting following a biennial election — “shall elect one of their number mayor for a term of two years.”

The mayor’s job in Johnson City is largely ceremonial and involves cutting ribbons, making speeches to civic clubs and pressing hands with other government leaders. There are, however, a few perks that go with the job.

You get the fancy title, of course, as well as an extra $50 a month. (All commissioners earn $100 a month to serve.)

The mayor is required to sign all ordinances after their final passage. And most importantly, the mayor presides over the City Commission. This allows the person with the gavel to set the tone and control the flow of those meetings.

As a former mayor once told me, the job is not very complicated unless you want to make it complicated. We’ve had mayors over the years who have decided less was more and we’ve had ambitious mayors who believed the job was a stepping stone to higher office.

Being mayor also comes with its political liabilities. Most mayors learn by the end of their terms that you truly can’t please all of the people all of the time.

Nonetheless, serving as mayor is something many commissioners covet very deeply.

The rule of thumb has been to rotate the job among members. Deciding who that will be is based on seniority and who hasn’t served in the role.

Even so, there have been disputes within the ranks over who should be mayor. One compromise has been to split the two-year term between two commissioners. It is also important to note that serving as vice mayor doesn’t automatically mean a commissioner will move up to the top post.

I’m not sure Vice Mayor David Tomita has anything to worry about in that regard since he is on good terms with his colleagues. Then again, there is the argument that has been made over the years by some commissioners who believe the job should go to the top vote-getter of the last election. I first heard that point being made in the late 1980s by P.C. Snapp, who just happened to fall into that category.

It’s doubtful that Fowler, who led the ticket in November, will make that same argument when he and his colleagues meet later this week. Fowler, who also happens to be a neighbor of Tomita, is a newcomer to politics and probably doesn’t want to be named mayor before even voting on his first city budget.

Robert Houk is Opinion page editor for the Johnson City Press. He can be reached at rhouk@johnsoncitypress.com.