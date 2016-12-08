ETSU's Hudson going into Ice Vols Hall of Fame

Hudson, who has been the ticket manager at East Tennessee State University since 2007, spent several years working for the University of Tennessee’s club hockey team, doing everything from coaching to selling sponsorships and tickets to closing the door of the penalty box.

Tennessee has had a club hockey team since 1966 — a fact that surprises many Vols fans — and Hudson is part of the program’s 50th anniversary Hall of Fame class that will be enshrined next fall.

“I was surprised when I found out,” Hudson said. “I didn’t expect it because it had been about 10 years. I didn’t do anything I did then thinking about the Hall of Fame. I did it as a learning experience for me because I was still in school.”

Hudson began working with the hockey club after spending a year as a student manager on the Tennessee basketball team. He wasn’t very familiar with hockey, but the game quickly got him hooked.

“I helped out with the P.A. and the music and some promotion stuff,” he said. “I just stuck with it and kind of learned the nuances of the game. Everything kept rolling and I kept taking on more responsibility.”

That responsibility really escalated when he was asked to take over as the team’s coach during the 2004-05 season.

“The team got in some trouble on a road trip and the coaches didn’t like how the school handled it, so they all quit,” Hudson said. “I was the only one left. So I kind of had to step in and be interim coach for a year.”

The Ice Vols went 12-7-2 during Hudson’s tenure as coach, which lasted one season.

“I realized I didn’t need to be doing that and I talked to some guys in the community and found out they really wanted to do it,” he said. “They came on board and they ended up being the winningest coaches in the program history.”

Hudson continued to work with the team, doing a little bit — or a lot — of everything.

“I worked on the recruiting, website stuff, game ops, music, P.A., the scoreboard,” he said. “Some games we didn’t have enough staff and I would be doing the P.A. and scoreboard, doing the stats and then running around and shutting the penalty box door. It’s real hands-on, a great learning experience.”

Hudson was the director of operations for the club for nine years.

“I just wanted to try to move the program along and help it be self-sustaining for future generations, and it is,” he said. “I got to go to a game this year and there was a packed house. I didn’t know a single person working there, but just to see it was still rolling made me feel good.”

Ask Hudson the biggest difference between a club team and a sport endorsed by the Tennessee athletic department and the answer comes quickly.

“Money,” he said. “They have whole bunch of it and we have none of it. There’s no money from the school at all. It’s all paid by player dues ($1,500 per season) and sponsorships and ticket sales. It’s all self-sustaining by the players.”

While at Tennessee, Hudson was part of the movement that organized what is known as the SEC of hockey. It’s actually the South Eastern Collegiate Hockey Conference and includes 10 SEC schools.

Hudson will go into the Hall of Fame with high-scoring forwards Joe Williams, Chris Neilson and Kevin Jones, all of whom he helped recruit, and Gunby Rule, the goalie on the early teams.

“I had never seen a hockey game when I walked on campus, other than on TV,” said Hudson, who grew up near Nashville and was very happy when that city got an NHL team. “I’m glad I did because once you get around the game, you get hooked.”