Cutting smokeless tobacco the best MLB play I've ever seen

Like me, he was named Tony, was left-handed, was a career outfielder and focused on base hits rather than the long ball. I loved everything about him because I didn’t pay attention to the obvious.

All the while he was consistently getting three hits out of 10 tries for his whole career, I noticed many of the hits he’d bump into the outfield, but never noticed the obvious bump in his lip. While it was the former bumps that gave him a career batting average of .338 at the end of his 20-year career, it was the nearly four decades of bumps of smokeless tobacco in his mouth that ended his 54-year life.

Now Gwynn’s family’s efforts to fight against tobacco use will end up being perhaps the most successful hit campaign we’ve ever seen.

Major League Baseball and its players union recently announced that there will be a ban on smokeless tobacco for all new major league players going forward. This is huge. I no longer follow baseball, but I’m cheering for baseball with this news.

The impact of smokeless tobacco is not up for debate. If you don’t think Major League Baseball behavior is influencing young baseball players, you’d be fighting against a wall of evidence. There are more than two dozen cancer-causing chemicals in smokeless tobacco, with its use tied to so many mouth and stomach ailments, it’s easy to lose count.

According the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2015, 11.9 percent of high-school boys and 7.3 percent of all high-school students reported current use of smokeless tobacco products. Another CDC report found that high school athletes use smokeless tobacco at nearly twice the rate of non-athletes, and smokeless tobacco use among athletes increased 11 percent from 2001 to 2013, even as smoking rates dropped significantly.

While I know for a fact that some cross country teams have occasionally been known to “dip,” we can very much narrow down the sports in which these athletes are using smokeless tobacco. Here’s looking at you, baseball.

Something clearly had to be done, and even though this emphasis on tobacco-free baseball is later than it should be, this is a huge step in the right direction. Getting that Rawlings rolling, bans were already put into place at ballparks in Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Milwaukee, and Washington, D.C. — with no “early” examples of this anti-tobacco intelligence coming from parks in the South.

There’s no doubt that baseball hasn’t done enough until this point. It’s not done enough to combat the tobacco industry’s massive spending campaign to lock in these young athletes to life-long addiction to smokeless tobacco.

Tobaccofreebaseball.org says, “magazines with large youth readerships, often send a message telling teen boys they can’t be real men without smokeless tobacco. The ads have tag lines like ‘May cause the urge to act like a man.’ Smokeless tobacco use in baseball reinforces that message.”

It will be a long road back, as you can’t flip a light switch and deprogram all the young players from kicking the habit.

This isn’t a grand slam, but as fellow Gwynn fans can appreciate, it’s a least a bloop single into the gap.

