When will we heed the cries of our planet?

There were times they cried when they wanted attention. There were other times when the toddlers were afraid. There were the times babies wanted something and couldn’t get it by themselves.

There were also the times that they were in pain. The only way they could let you know was through their crying. Each one of those types of crying had a different sound. The most agonizing one to hear was the cry of pain. Many parents are willing to do anything, including a change of lifestyle to bring their child back to health.

Similarly, I remember a time when my son — at a very young age — had an emergency appendectomy, and also when he broke his jaw falling forward off a new bike. Each cry was painful for his parents to hear. The most painful one was when the surgeon checked his broken jaw. The cry of pain was so intense, so fierce, that I became light-headed as I realized the pain he was experiencing.

Folks, our earth is crying out in pain, and the pain keeps getting more severe and the cry becomes more difficult for many of us to hear. For me, the earth’s crying is becoming unbearable. There are several ways the earth cries out. My examples are not scientifically defined, but they are the cries I hear from the earth.

The earth cries from the air. The climate is changing. No, we can’t prove exactly why the climate is changing. It’s a study of climate patterns over an incredible number of years. Furthermore, there are many factors that affect the climate.

El Niño is one factor that I know. Solar flare ups are another. Long-term weather variations occur. There is also the relationship between water and air. However, the most dramatic and significant factor comes from human consumption that creates carbon emissions.

This factor is caused by increased human populations and the increased use of products created from fossil fuels that emit such carbons. Scientists have been able to directly correlate the increase of such emissions to the warming of the atmosphere.

Because of this warming, many areas of the earth are experiencing drought, including much of California, a state also experiencing extraordinary wildfires. Because of the warmth of the air, the National Audubon Society has shifted planting zones, based on temperatures, 300 miles to the north.

Because of the warming of the atmosphere, the air expands and is able to contain much more moisture before it becomes necessary to release it — such as happened in South Carolina, Texas, West Virginia, and now Louisiana. The patterns for rain have become much more irregular, besides causing catastrophic events. Scientists predicted this pattern of activity years ago.

The earth cries from the land. We all know about the receding glaciers throughout the world. Yes, there are a few glaciers that are growing, but a vast majority of the glacier fields are disappearing. Besides creating a cooling effect to the atmosphere, glaciers and their seasonal melting provide a major source of water throughout the earth.

Over 7 trillion tons of ice have melted in Greenland in the last 20 years. We are finding that the arctic region is experiencing a significant reduction in ice that also creates more methane in the air that has an additional warming effect. There is also speculation that if this continues, the earth will begin to shift. Furthermore, one of the significant ice shelves in the Antarctic will split and dissolve in the ocean, increasing water levels.

Here in Tennessee we just heard the cry as a major drought occurred. In the Smoky Mountains that cry became louder as 90-mile-per-hour winds fanned the wildfire flames from a dry forest so that Gatlinburg was evacuated. Surrounding areas, at the same time faced tornadoes.

The land is crying out in pain. The water levels of the ocean are rising. Cities, such as New York, Boston, Norfolk, and Miami are flooding during high tides, even though there is no rain or storms. The challenge for ports of call and naval facilities are enormous. In addition, the poor and marginalized are deeply affected throughout the world where they live on the coast. The oceans and streams provide food for them that is needed to live.

The water is crying out in pain. The heating of the air has affected the warmth of the oceans. Besides increasing the potential for major storms off the oceans, the heat intensifies the acidic nature of the waters which destroys wildlife in the oceans.

The heat also calcifies the coral reefs, which is called bleaching. Much sea life is dependent upon food from those reefs. Presently, 80 percent of the Great Barrier Reef off Australia is bleaching.

When children are crying in pain, we drop everything. We change our lifestyles and priorities. The earth is crying.

The Rev. Ed Wolff of Jonesborough is a retired Lutheran minister and a progressive activist.