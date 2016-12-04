The next race for state Senate could also be memorable

The mid-term elections for Congress have traditionally been brutal for the party occupying the White House, but with President Donald Trump being the ultimate political outlier, that might not be the case. Locally, though, we are going to see fireworks from county commission races and contests for county mayor.

Will Washington County Mayor Dan Eldridge seek re-election, or will he set his sights on Congress or the state General Assembly? There’s talk again that the dean of the Northeast Tennessee’s delegation in Nashville will retire at the end this term, which means the names of possible successors are being tossed about. In addition to Eldridge, other could-be candidates for the 3rd District being talked up now are former state Rep. Charles Allen, R-Johnson City; Jonesborough Mayor Kelly Wolfe and state Rep. Matthew Hill, R-Jonesborough.

I’ve heard this guff before, so until state Sen. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City, actually says the words: “I am not seeking re-election,” before a crowd in front of the Washington County Courthouse, I expect the incumbent to be on the ballot.

Crowe’s first race for the Senate was one of the wackiest I have ever seen. What’s more, it was a write-in campaign for the Democratic nomination. The entire 1990 race for the 3rd state Senate District seat was one for the textbooks, beginning with the qualifying deadline.

It was thought that then state Rep. Bob Good, R-Johnson City, was a shoo-in for the seat. He had the not-so-secret support of then Gov. Ned McWherter, a Democrat who stood firmly with Good and other Upstate Republicans during the 1974 battle to establish a medical school at East Tennessee State University.

The only thing that stood in Good’s way was filing his qualifying papers before the noon deadline, which he did in Washington County. The only problem, however, he needed to do the same in Hawkins County (which was part of the 3rd District at the time) and he had not done that.

Local political gurus informed Good that because the Democrats had failed to field a candidate in the race, he could wage a write-in bid to be the Democratic nominee and face former state Rep. Bob King, who did qualify for the GOP primary, in November.

It seemed like a good strategy until local Democrats decided they didn’t like the idea of a veteran Republican taking up their party’s banner. They contacted Crowe, who was then serving as an assistant commissioner of the state Department of Correction in Nashville, to run as a write-in candidate.

Crowe received the votes he needed to qualify for the general election. In November, he would become the first Democrat elected to that seat since the Civil War. There was more drama to come a few years later when Crowe switched parties — something that didn’t go over well with the Democrats who had helped to get him on the ballot in 1990.

You certainly can’t say Crowe’s tenure has been dull.

Robert Houk is Opinion page editor for the Johnson City Press. He can be reached at rhouk@johnsoncitypress.com.