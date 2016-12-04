Benefitting from random acts of kindness

But how Blue Bear became a part of our family is a story of random kindness.

A couple of years ago, Charlotte and I were headed into a local grocery store when we were stopped by two young men. They had just played the arcade-style game inside — the kind where you guide a big claw-shaped arm to grab a prize — and had caught a cute little blue teddy bear.

Clearly having played just for the fun of it, they didn’t want the prize, so they asked me if it was okay to offer it to Charlotte. It was certainly her favorite-ever trip to the grocery store. Though she has dozens of other stuffed animals, Blue Bear has remained her most treasured.

That random act of kindness — when the young men could easily have cast the teddy bear aside or thrown it in the trash — was probably no big deal to them, but it made an impression on my daughter. She loves to recount the story of how Blue Bear became her best friend.

With the holiday season here, we often think about ways to help others. It’s a perfect time to do so, but it’s also vital to remember that it should be a way of life, not a seasonal habit. Actually, there is a Random Act of Kindness Week in February — a great reminder to continue the giving spirit after Christmas.

At a recent group gathering, several ladies discussed ways to show kindness to others around the holidays and throughout the year. We tossed around ideas and shared ways such acts have made a difference in our lives, whether we were on the giving or receiving end.

One friend buys inexpensive blankets and she and her teenage daughter drive around downtown and give them to the needy. Another friend shared that when she was growing up, her family rarely dined in restaurants, but would go out to eat for birthdays. While there, they would choose another family in the restaurant and secretly pay for their meal.

Scientists say that engaging in acts of kindness actually produces endorphins, reduces stress, lowers blood pressure and decreases anxiety — so the benefits of doing good impact the giver, not just the recipient.

I often see friends share on social media about being part of a “pay it forward” in a drive-through, where someone pays for the order behind him; these can go on for hours and brighten the day of not only the customers, but the employees who witness the delight of each person.

But random acts of kindness don’t have to be pre-planned — sometimes spontaneous acts are the most meaningful. Throughout the day, you can be aware of ways to help others. While doing your grocery shopping, you could allow someone with just a few items to go ahead of you in line or assist an elderly customer with loading groceries into her car. In the breakroom at work, you could leave a plate of cookies or make a fresh pot of coffee.

You could go a little out of your way to hold doors open for someone whose hands are full (take it from me — this is especially helpful to mothers pushing strollers — having a door slam in your face when you’re wrangling a stroller is particularly disheartening). You could pick up an extra coffee to bring to a co-worker or mail a card to a friend who needs cheering; you could make a point to offer five genuine compliments every day, whether to friends or strangers.

When you have a bit more time, you could offer to help a neighbor with yard work, watch a friend’s children while she goes to a doctor’s appointment or just takes a walk alone, visit a lonely elderly friend, or collect items to donate to a homeless shelter. Of course, volunteering in any capacity is a perfect way to spread kindness.

Throughout this holiday season and beyond, let’s all endeavor to find small ways to offer kindness to others. The root of “kindness” is simply “kind” — surely we can all be a little kinder to everyone in our lives. As Aesop wrote, “No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted.” I’m reminded of that every time I see my daughter’s delight in her beloved Blue Bear.

Rebecca Horvath of Johnson City is a wife, mother and community volunteer. You can reach her at rebeccasjh@hotmail.com.